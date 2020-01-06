Brazilian companies give priority to investments in new technology and skills in 2020

Loading...

Brazilian companies will focus on investment in new technologies and staff training as key priorities for 2020, according to an annual study by Deloitte.

The pool of 1377 companies in the Agenda 2020 report corresponds to around half of Brazil’s GDP, with most respondents being C-level leaders. The study noted that 74% of companies surveyed this year will invest in new technologies, as well as education and training of their staff (73%), regardless of macroeconomic conditions.

When it comes to planned improvements in the current set-up of Brazilian companies for 2020 compared to last year, the Deloitte study noted that 94% of companies will focus on technological improvements, while 93% said they have the skills of their staff will improve.

Ensuring that staff are sufficiently prepared to use technologies such as artificial intelligence, as well as data analysis, robotics and the Internet of Things is a concern that many respondents expressed in the survey. About 91% of respondents said that public investment in education should increase as a means to increase national competitiveness and investor confidence.

“The results of (the study) signal the emerging concerns of organizations about disruptive market transformations that hamper their ability to compete in the digital age today,” said Altair Rossato, CEO of Deloitte, Brazil.

“Consistently investing in new technologies and improving human capital will then become a major problem, especially as the economy stabilizes and companies can move more towards medium and long-term growth strategies,” he added.

A separate study by analyst firm IDC predicted that digital transformation efforts in Latin America in 2020 will generate 4.5 percent ($ 48 billion) growth for the hardware, software and services market.

By 2024, IDC estimated that more than 40% of all IT spending in Latin America will go directly to digital transformation and innovation, with annual growth of 22%. This compares with a growth of 20% in 2018.

