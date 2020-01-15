Brazil opens up rebuilt Antarctic research base

Brazilian officials opened the new scientific base of Antarctica on King George Island on Wednesday, almost eight years after a fatal fire destroyed most of the previous compound.

Vice-president Hamilton Mourão spoke under light snow in the Comandante Ferraz Antarctica and praised the efforts made to rebuild the site, which now has 17 laboratories.

“I greet … the civilians and soldiers who support Brazil’s contribution to world peace in this final border of the planet,” said Hamourão, with nearly 40 years of scientific research.

Jefferson Simões, a Brazilian professor of glaciology and polar geography at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, said that the presence of Brazil in Antarctica is both scientific and geopolitical.

Brazil has been a full member of the Antarctic Treaty of 1959 since 1975, which oversees the continent. All 54 Member States have the right to vote and veto decisions that range from environmental conservation to international cooperation. But they must continue to play an active role on the continent, said Simões, who attended the inauguration as vice president of the international Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research.

The continent, which covers 5.4 million square miles, is rich in potable water and possibly oil and gas. But the environmental protocol of the 1959 Convention prohibits any exploration of natural resources until 2048.

A maximum of 64 people can stay at the base at any time and Brazilian scientists will focus their research on climate change, geology and biotechnology. In the latter case they are looking for micro-organisms in the sea that can lead to innovations in health or agriculture through the production of new medicines or pesticides.

The Brazilian investigation in Antarctica has not stopped despite the fire in 2012 that killed two people and destroyed most of the previous base. The Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology says it has invested 18 million reais ($ 4.3 million) in research in the region in recent years.

The new basis is the result of years of research, planning and assembly by the Brazilian architectural firm Estudio 41, which won bids for the project in 2013. Due to the harsh weather during the Antarctic winter, men were only able to work on site four months a year between December and March.

“We have carried out a major study, looking at local weather conditions, wind strengths and all solutions developed over the past 15 years,” said Emerson Vidigal, one of the project’s architects. “We have found that many of the aesthetics in Antarctic architecture ultimately met these climate requirements.”

The height of the base is an example. The three units rest on pillars a few meters (yards) above the ground, so that strong winds naturally wipe out any accumulation of snow.

Materials were chosen to deal with extreme cold, as low as minus 58 degrees F. Thanks to an 8.6-inch polyurethane cover on the outside wall, a two-inch wall on the inside and 23-inch air in between, the temperature in the connection can rise to 70 degrees without too much heating.

The base units were assembled in China and then shipped to Antarctica by boat in a few years, Vidigal said.

Yet one of the biggest surprises in this seven-year adventure was more personal, the architect said. Over the two-day crossing of the Drake Passage between the Cape Horn of Chile and the southern islands of Antarctica, he remembered a particularly agitated sea, 19-foot waves and many sick passengers.

“We knew some people said it was the worst sea in the world, but we didn’t know how bad it was,” Vidigal said.

Severe conditions are inherent in the frozen area. The inauguration was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed because the vice president could not reach the base due to poor or. The weather improved on Wednesday, but the event started three hours late because the weather conditions prevented helicopters from landing at the base and officials having to arrive by boat.

Diane Jeantet, The Associated Press