Brazil Missionary Training Center intruder shot, killed by police

SALT LAKE CITY – Police shot and killed a man who used a knife on Wednesday morning at the Brazil Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Early this morning a person with a knife was armed to the missionary training center in São Paulo,” said Nei Garcia, the Public Area Director of the Church in Brazil. “Guards could hold the man at the reception until the police arrived.”

Garcia said the intruder tried to attack the police, who shot him and killed him. No one else was injured, according to R7, a Brazilian website.

“None of the missionaries or MTC staff were injured during this incident,” Garcia confirmed.

The church is informing families of the MTC missionaries and center staff that they are safe. They will provide the necessary support to missionaries and staff, Garcia said.

Local church and MTC leaders work together with the police. Garcia said they are grateful for the police response.

“We are grateful for the prayers and support that are currently being offered to both the missionaries and the family of the killed person,” he said.

The MTC is located in the Casa Verde district in northern São Paulo.