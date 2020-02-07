Brazil defines timetables for the sale of state-owned companies

The Brazilian government has set timetables for the sale of its technology companies to buyers in the private sector.

According to the objectives announced by the team responsible for government privatization initiatives, Dataprev and Serpro, companies responsible for the development, maintenance and operation of thousands of government systems, will be sold by June 2021.

The state-owned telecommunications company Telebras, which was recently involved in the expansion of the satellite infrastructure in Brazil, will also be sold in mid-2021.

A date has also been announced for the sale of the National Center for Advanced Electronic Technology (CEITEC). Founded in 2008 as one of the government’s initiatives to increase Brazil’s technology competitiveness, the center is expected to be sold faster by February 2021.

The public companies have taken measures to ensure that they are as attractive as possible for potential buyers from the private sector. For example, Dataprev announced last month that it would cut 493 jobs and close 20 offices throughout Brazil. In response, employees stand out nationwide.

Dataprev employees have also expressed concern about what will happen to the personal data of millions of Brazilians who process it after the sale, and warn that moving data to private servers “could jeopardize national sovereignty.”