Brawls, goals and more while Calgary Flames loses the Battle of Alberta thriller

They basically exchanged places.

And on Saturday they exchanged punches.

Believe it or not, there had never been a goalie fight in the legendary and shabby history of the NHL’s Battle of Alberta, but Calgary’s Cam Talbot and Edmonton Mike Smith then changed it when they pushed it out on center ice at the Saddledome into another intense one , emotional chapter of this renewed rivalry.

Yes, the same Mike Smith who was in charge of the Flames before he signed with the other guys last summer.

Yes, the same Cam Talbot that was previously employed by the enemies a few hours north of the QEII Highway.

If there was any doubt, it is now official – the Battle of Alberta is back.

After three straight losses for their provincial enemies, the Oilers crushed the hopes of the flames for a seasonal battle with Saturday’s 8-3 shellacking.

On the other hand, the final score is the last thing everyone will talk about.

Talbot, to light starter David Rittich, was steamed that Sam Gagner had poked his pads with a puck while the referee whistled.

He pushed Gagner a few times and then got caught up with Alex Chiasson along the end boards.

When Talbot popped the Oilers winger with his blocker, Smith arrived at the centerline.

The 32-year-old Talbot was soon skating to meet him in the middle.

It was, as legendary Ed Whalen would have said, a “ring-a-ding-dong-dandy”. The referees even stopped the middle period with 36 seconds and played the last part after the break.

You can’t blame a lesser friend that he’s out early tonight.

When Talbot wrecked Smith, the Flames had already given up 38 shots. They followed with a 6-3 count, including a few markers from Oiler’s superstar Connor McDavid.

Rittich, who was initially addicted after allowing four goals in 17 attempts, returned to Calgary’s fold for the third. He had no choice – his partner-in-pads was ejected.

During the same second period in Brouhaha, Matthew Tkachuk dropped them at Ethan Bear, while Gagner and Flames captain Mark Giordano were only judged on rough grounds for their problems. (It was of course Tkachuk’s second Battle of Alberta match of the week after he had arranged his feud with Zack Kassian in Wednesday’s run-in at Rogers Place.)

Calgary Flames goalkeeper Cam Talbot and Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith fight on Saturday during NHL action in Calgary. Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

The Calgary crew had won three times in a row against the Oilers over a five-week period, but now, with more than two months until these clubs meet again, your colleagues, friends or in-laws from Oil Country have something to brag about.

The team outside the city was certainly better on Saturday.

At least they arrived on time.

Folk singer George Canyon had just finished O Canada when Oiler’s younger Kailer Yamamoto – somehow all alone in the front – stopped a rebound. Kassian then buried a one-timer on the second shift of the evening.

After just 65 seconds of action, the locals were already reducing a shortage of two goals. Moments later made his best stop of the night and crawled back for a desperation, except for Johnny Gaudreau.

Smith, who spent the last two winters on the Saddledome payroll, won the game despite his early departure. The 37-year-old also won the fight with Talbot and landed various rights.

According to HockeyFights.com, there are now 261 registered rumble in the Battle of Alberta. This was the first with a few puck stoppers.

Buddy Robinson, Elias Lindholm and Tkachuk did the lamp lighting for the Flames, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jones, Gagner and Gaetan Haas also met on a penalty shot before the Oilers and Leon Draisaitl piled up four assists.

Robinson recalled Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League earlier in the week and looked like a great leader on his first marker in Flaming C.

The 28-year-old right wing flight ran fast around Caleb Jones in a two-to-two rush and lifted the stick of the Oilers defender so that he would not be able to disrupt an incoming pass from Gaudreau. When the puck arrived, Robinson broke a shot past Smith, with his old friend – he and Gaudreau going far back to their minor hockey days – picking up the keepsake puck before participating in the celebration.

Robinson also threw knuckles with Jujhar Khaira.

ICE PIECES

There was a rare WHL-NHL twin-bill Saturday in the Saddledome, with the host Hitmen cruising to a 5-0 route from the Red Deer Rebels in an afternoon affair before the Flames and Oilers hit the ice for their late date … Flames farmhand Ryan Lomberg will not be eligible for a call-up soon – the 25-year-old attacker requires ankle surgery and is officially listed as month by month. Lomberg, an alternative captain for the Heat, is limited this season to only 21 performances in the minors this season, with an average of one point per game on average.

