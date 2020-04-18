Brass Brigade Troop Command PLAZA Free download

Brass Brigade is a cartoon of World War II, a third and first person shooter that mixes the gameplay of classic World War II shooters like Battlefield 1942 / Battlefield Heroes with highly customizable robot matches. You can control the settings for instant action style matches with as many robots as your machine can handle!

Grab your helmet, lock and load your rifle and get ready to enlist in the Brass Brigade, a tribute to classic WWII action games of yesteryear. Inspired by the essentials of the genre from the beginning to the mid-2000s, Brass Brigade allows you to join the nation of your choice in the largest armed conflict in the world. Brass Brigade offers a highly customizable and scalable gaming experience that allows you to enjoy these beautifully cartoony reimaginations of historic battles as you wish!

Featuring Brass Brigade

* 5 historic nations, including the United States, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan.

* 16 of the most emblematic battles of the Second World War on the Eastern, Western, North African and Pacific fronts!

* Third AND First Person Camera Modes!

* Fully customizable number of AI allies and enemies! Change the number of bots for each team according to the power of your PC!

* Fully customizable battles! Control the parameters of each battle to create everything from small skirmishes to total war!

* Micro-destruction – fences, sandbags, low walls and other obstacles can be destroyed with tanks and explosives.

* Customizable bot AI – adjust how aggressive and intelligent bots are, how precisely they shoot and how far they can see!

* An incredibly diverse and authentic aroma of WWII weapons, ranging from M1 Garands that go * ping * to swords and flame throwers.

* Controllable tanks, callable air support units, artillery and a host of other explosive reinforcements at your disposal.

* Extensive graphics options, including support for ultra wide (21: 9) monitors, widely adjustable FOV, and more.

* Active ragdoll effects that send your enemies flying through the air when you detonate the perfect rocket!

All future updates / content will always be free for all users! Although Brass Brigade is officially V1.0, this does not mean that development is complete. The battle has only begun…

* Developed by Henry Kucab, 2019.

Brass Brigade Troop Command PLAZA system requirements

Before you start Brass Brigade Troop Command PLAZA Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 7

* Processor: 2.0 GHz dual-core processor

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: * Integrated graphics for low parameters, GTX560, AMD 5770, or equivalent, 1 GB of VRAM

* Storage: 2500 MB of available space

* Sound card: on-board audio

* Additional Notes: * The integrated graphics will most likely play the game, but at poor performance. A graphics card is highly recommended

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 3.0 GHz quad-core processor

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX750ti or AMD equivalent, 1.0 GB + VRAM

* Storage: 2500 MB of available space

* Sound card: on-board audio