Brandywine Elementary brings in a record amount for students recovering from brain surgery

NILES, me. — Brandywine Elementary collected a record amount after running a fundraiser to honor a sixth-grade student who had recovered from emergency brain surgery.

The students wore red or orange, some even chose sportswear on Thursday to demonstrate support for 12-year-old Izaak Baiz.

The fundraiser is part of “Cattitude”, a tradition at Brandywine. The school collects money on regular Cattitude days to save money for a student or family in a time of need.

“Cattitude” days are spirituality days on which students can donate a dollar to attend and range from “Break a Rule Day” to “Hat Day”.

Wednesday was Cattitude Day in Brandywine in honor of Izaak Baiz.

Baiz is recovering from emergency brain surgery after a scan revealed that he had an infection in the brain and his brain had shifted 1 centimeter to the right due to the pressure.

Baiz was originally thought to have a sinus infection, but the spread infection actually started with a strep infection, according to Nichole Baiz, Izaak’s mother.

“When I heard he was in the hospital, I almost cried when my friend told me,” said Davion Whiting, a sixth grade student.

Baiz had gone to his normal doctor, emergency room, and even the emergency room, but to no avail. Baiz was overwhelmed by the pain and, according to Nichole Baiz, could not even say his name to his mother.

Baiz has shown signs of improvement in the hospital, even moving parts of the right side of his body and speaking out loud for the first time since the operation.

Classmates at Brandywine made posters and sported Baiz’s favorite colors to show support.

“It would be like a day for him. I washed my shirt and put on a red shirt to support Izaak, and raised $ 10 for his family,” said Whiting.

Baiz is an athlete and can usually be found with a ball in hand, according to family and friends.

“He’d rather be back until March when baseball starts,” said Tim Boger, Prinicpal.

Family, friends and teachers described Baiz as a funny, friendly student.

“Izaak is Izaak,” said Boger. “There is only one.”

Classmates eagerly await Baiz’s return to school, but until then, they won’t let him forget that he’s not alone.

“Brandywine has always been a community that has come together no matter what the situation,” said Lynn Mickiewicz, Special Ed Teacher.

“It’s a big family here and not that everyone always gets along, but when it matters, we try to take care of each other,” said Boger.

Students of all grades proudly showed what they were wearing, noting that they were all in the “Fighting Izaak” corner.

“Seeing how children get through, how parents help these children … to show them that I support their fellow students, it makes my heart really happy,” said Mickiewicz.

A Facebook page has been set up to monitor updates or contact the family. If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.