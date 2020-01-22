Brands of the future should operate with higher perspectives - Adweek

When was the last time you checked? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself a lot lately.

In the midst of endless lists and uninterrupted distractions, we spend our days with urgency. We concentrate so much on the essentials that we rarely take the time to look ahead and think about what will be important next.

What we all need is more time to think, prove an idea, and do the things that inspire us. But time is the only thing we don’t often afford.

Our success as a company manager is often measured by the fact that immediate results are achieved. No wonder that we focus most of our time on everyday life. According to a recent CMO survey, two out of three marketing directors focus on managing the present rather than preparing for the future.

Of course, we all know that we have to look ahead to promote the long-term success of our companies. History has proven this time and time again.

Think Disney. The company, which was founded as an animation studio, has taken up the concept of entertainment and film and made it tangible, from theme parks to trips to shops. Today, almost 200 years after its launch, Disney is one of the most successful companies in the world. Or consider IBM. A decade ago, they decided to stand out from the competition and stop selling hardware. Instead, they focused on their intelligence products like Cloud and Watson, which add value and functionality to this hardware.

Disney and IBM have one thing in common. Looking up from the present, they took a path to long-term success. I mean that with a higher perspective.

I have learned the following from 16 decades of higher perspective. I encourage you to apply these principles to your own way of working to drive success in the decades to come.

Examine deeper human truths

It’s easy to get caught up in trends, but enduring brands can separate fads from fundamental changes and uncover the underlying drivers of change.

We can all do this with a different mindset. Make room for overarching thinking instead of focusing on the present. Get into the habit of asking why a topic or story reverberates and why certain behaviors change. What you miss about your audience and how their attitudes develop.

Find the answer to these questions and apply the insights to develop your brand to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Stand out from the competition with a bold, unconventional approach

A recent study shows that 63% of global consumers prefer to buy products and services from companies that serve a specific purpose. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone reading this because the purpose is the number one in the industry.

However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract attention. Only 12% of consumers can relate brands and the causes they support.

Targeted brands need to take a bolder view and use unexpected perspectives or lenses to stand out from the crowd on mainstream issues.

Remember, the medium is the message

In 1964, Marshall McLuhan coined the term “the medium is the message”. The media landscape is completely different today than it was 50 years ago, but we should all remember McLuhan’s advice. The channels through which a message is shared can say a lot about a brand. Choose credible partners who not only increase brand awareness, but who connect with the audience with a conscious, committed mindset.

Create time for clarity

As leaders, we need to give our teams room for higher perspective thinking. An average employee spends 1,700 hours a year in front of their computer, but good ideas don’t come from sitting still. They come from experiencing the world, cooperation and cultural insight.

Encourage your teams – and give them time – to leave the office. Schedule an off-site appointment to hack an unresolved issue. Take an excursion to think more creatively.

The beginning of a new decade offers the opportunity to look ahead. It is important that we not only use the time for this, but also to hold ourselves accountable. We are creating and living our own future now.