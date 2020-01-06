Brandon Tanev scores in the extension, Penguins beat Canadiens 3-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I think there was contact, but it’s the referees who make the final decision,” said center Phillip Danault. “I don’t really understand all of these different rules. I think (Blueger) has hindered the goalkeeper. It’s frustrating because we just want the rules to be clearer.”

The Canadiens fell to 0-4-1 in their last five games and 3-6-1 in their last 10.

“I said this at the beginning of the year, it’s 50-50, just like the challenges,” said head coach Claude Julien. “It depends on how they see it. I can’t comment on something I don’t know why they called it a goal.

“I can’t comment because we’re not the ones who make those decisions. It’s up to the referees and Toronto. That’s all I can say.”

Montreal (18-17-7) led 2-1 in the third period on two goals from Artturi Lehkonen before Bryan Rust leveled the score at 5:24. The equalizer came less than a minute after Montreal-born defender Marco Scandella, who made his Canadiens debut, hit the post.

It was the redemption for Rust, which almost brought the game in balance but could not beat Price. The Canadiens goalkeeper went post-to-post to rob Rust with his glove on a cross-crease pass from Evgeni Malkin – his best stop of the night. Price made 34 saves on 37 shots.

“(Price) competes on every puck,” Scandella said. “He makes huge saves. He is confident behind it and moves the puck well. If you have such a keeper, you have a lot of confidence as a defender.

“He deserved a better fate.”

With the game still 2-2, Lehkonen almost completed a hat trick on an outbreak with eight minutes to go in the third, but Matt Murray stretched the left block to make the save. Murray stopped 26 of the 28 shots.

The Penguins (25-11-5) improved to 4-0-1 in their past five games at Bell Center.

“I thought (Murray) was great”, Penscoach Mike Sullivan said. “The separate stop that he made in the third period was a major rescue for us. That was a game-changing rescue. Matt’s game is in the right way. His last few starts have been pretty solid. I think his best was tonight. “

The newly acquired veteran Ilya Kovalchuk did not make his Canadiens debut. The Russian signed a two-year contract with Montreal on Friday.

The Canadiens jumped to a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period through the eighth of Lehkonen on an athletic game from Max Domi. The second-line center dangled the puck behind his back to avoid Patric Hornqvist before feeding Lehkonen, who was unmarked on Murray’s left.

Domi extended his point to nine games with the assist.

Pittsburgh tied the game in 46 seconds later. A turnover in the neutral zone by Jesperi Kotkaniemi gave Blueger enough time to kick a loose puck to Zach Aston-Reese, who was only in the guess and beat Price blocker.

Lehkonen restored Montreal’s one-goal advantage 3:37 in the second period after a heads-up play deep in Pittsburgh’s end. The winger expected a pass from Kris Letang to Jack Johnson over the slot, intercepted the puck and rammed him past Murray for his 100th career point.

Comments: Alex Galchenyuk was kept off the score sheet in his fourth game against his former team. … Olympic freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury was present at Bell Center.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press