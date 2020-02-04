Brandon Tanev meets his goals – and something else – with Penguins

BRANDON, Fla. – The penguins thought they had a pretty good idea of ​​what they were looking for when they signed Brandon Tanev as a free agent last summer.

They thought he could give the line-up an infusion of speed, and he did.

They thought he would add a physical element to their lower six, which he did.

They thought he was an effective killer and he embraced that role.

What they did not expect – and with good reason – was that Tanev would be a fairly consistent goal-scorer. After all, he had only received 24 in 195 career games in Winnipeg, an average of every 8.13 games.

And they certainly had no reason to count on him to score more than an incidental goal with real consequence, since only two of those 24 had been with the Jets game winners.

Which means it might be time to rethink what they can expect from Tanev.

After all, he has scored 11 goals in the first 52 games – an average of every 4.7 games – and no fewer than four of them were game winners, including those who won the Penguins’ profit margin in their 4-3 Sunday decision in Washington.

That means that Tanev is connected to Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Jared McCann for the team leader in game winners, which is a stat that is pretty hard to overlook.

Unless it looks like you’re Brandon Tanev, because he claimed he wasn’t aware of it.

“You don’t really pay attention to that,” he said after hours of training the Penguins here today at the Ice Sports Forum. “Sometimes you get happy bounces. … No one pays too much attention to those personal awards. It’s all about the team game.”

Oh, and he has listed a few other statistics along the way. He leads the Penguins with 192 hits – that’s 68 more than Zach Aston-Reesewho is in second place in their attackers – and has 54 blocked shots, most of them in their attackers.

Although the wisdom to give him a six-year contract will not be clear for a few more years, it is safe to say that the penguins are satisfied with the early return on their investment.

“I think he’s the man we thought we’d get, and some,” Mike Sullivan said. “He has been a very important player for us. We knew he would be a man who was going to bring us an element of speed, an element of physicality, he would be hard to play against. But he really has an offensive dimension too “

The Penguins are clearly – and rightly so – pleased that Tanev is on the payroll, and he insists that he has no reason to reconsider his decision to sign with them.

“It was a great fit and the right fit for me,” Tanev said. “Everyone has been great in the organization and we played great. It’s a nice group of boys.”

MORE FROM PRACTICE

• Rest was the only healthy player who had not participated in the training, although he did ride a training bike while his teammates were on the ice. Sullivan said that Rust was given a ‘maintenance day’. Alex Galchenyuk took his place on a par with Malkin and Patric Hornqvist during drilling.

• Aston-Reese has five goals and seven assists in 52 games, but Sullivan said he is capable of setting up larger numbers. “I think his game has a different level of insult,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to work with him to attack him to another level, because I think he is really capable.”

• The penguins have a day off on Tuesday.

