Brandon Routh's Superman could be up for a TV miniseries

A show, Superman and Lois with Tyler Hoechlin as Clark / Big Blue and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, a hit with Arrowverse viewers, is already in the works. but that could be the bare tip of the cryptonic iceberg.

Brandon Routh, who recently switched back to red and blue, may have enough demand to warrant his own Superman series. This would be a mini-series for The CW or HBO Max that emerged from the aftermath of the aftermath of Infinite Earths.

Filmmaker and gamer “The MandaloRYAN” shared this rumor for the first time on Instagram, claiming he had heard it too often lately “that it was a mistake.”

Rumor has it that the positive reaction to Routh’s appearance as Superman during the crisis triggered a meeting with Warner Bros. in which Routh, Greg Berlanti, and “a small collection of creatives” were involved in Superman Returns. Berlanti was developed together with Superman & Lois and produced like he does everything else. He also makes Green Lantern for HBO Max.

Established characters would return – meaning that everyone was killed at the Daily Planet Joker – Lois, Perry, Jimmy, etc. What is not said is if we can count on the return of Kate Bosworth, Sam Huntington, or Frank Langella, the against Lois, Jimmy played Olsen and Perry White. Of course, Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer are out of the question.

Brandon Routh’s life as Superman

Brandon Routh played Superman Returns on Superman Returns in 2006, directed by Bryan Singer. It fell short of expectations and a sequel followed in which Routh’s Man of Steel bouts against Brainiac were scrapped.

Superman was restarted with Man of Steel a decade later and gave us the DC Extended Universe we have today – at least for now.

Routh remained tied to DC after being cast as The Atom in CW’s Arrowverse, and left the door open so he could return to the red cloak in his multiverse. This opportunity came in the crossover crisis, in which he portrayed a version of Superman from Kingdom Come.

This Superman has been exposed as the future of Richard Donner and Christopher Reeves iteration, and this is where Routh is now with this show that may be taking place. The last time we saw him, he flew into space with a smile, like Reeve did, while gold replaced the black on his breastplate.

The rumor coincides with Routh, who is about to leave Legends of Tomorrow. His upcoming schedule shows that a Superman mini series has a chance to move forward.

My take

Routh looks great and, like Henry Cavill, seems to have years of Superman stories in him to tell. If he and Berlanti want him to fly again, I say leave him.

One Superman TV series will go into production and another one may be on the horizon: not bad for a character that is no longer relevant enough.

Leave a comment if you want more of Brandon Routh than Superman.