Brandon Robinson sets new career highlights

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – January 25: Brandon Robinson # 4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during their game at Dean Smith Center on January 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

UNC basketball senior Brandon Robinson achieved a new career high in Tar Heels’ big win against Miami on Saturday afternoon at Dean Dome

The streak of bad luck is finally over for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the win against Miami on Saturday at the Dean Dome, the Tar Heels ended their streak of bad luck in the last five games. After missing the game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Robinson returned and had one of the best games of his four-year career in North Carolina.

Robinson ended the game with 29 points, two more than his previous career high of 27 that he set in the loss to Clemson two weeks ago. The senior made 11 of his 16 attempts from the field, including 6 out of 10 from the three-point line.

It was clear that Robinson’s production at the UNC was missing on Wednesday night, despite the team being late ahead of the defeat in the double overtime. The return to Saturday was huge, giving the UNC 94 points, most this season.

For the tar heels in this case, it clicked early. On a historic day, they had a huge lead over Miami when Roy Williams overtook Dean Smith on the all-time list of victories at home.

After the losing streak is over and Robinson looks healthy, the Tar Heels are now waiting for star newcomer Cole Anthony to return to save all hopes for the season.

