Brandon Robinson OUT vs. Virginia Tech

The UNC basketball team will miss Brandon Robinson when the Tar Heels take on Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

If the North Carolina Tar Heels face Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night, they will have to do without Brandon Robinson. Robinson is still suffering from neck pain in a two-car accident on the morning of January 12th.

According to reports, Robinson didn’t even travel to Blacksburg, Virginia with his team this week. That means the Tar Heels can do without two starters – Robinson and Cole Anthony – in a tough street game against the 13-winner Hokies.

Robinson scores an average of 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and three assists per game this season, shooting 34.7 percent from the three-point range. He leads the tar heels in made three-pointers and assists and is third in the team in the classification. He is sixth at the Atlantic Coast Conference with three points per game and an accuracy of three points.

This is just the latest blow to a North Carolina squad that has seen some of its players miss multiple injuries this season. The Tar Heels have lost 57 games in the first 18 games of the season due to injury.

The expected starting lineup for tonight is now Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Justin Pierce, Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

