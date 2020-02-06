Brandon Robinson missed 2-4 weeks with an injury

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 1: Brandon Robinson # 4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels is helped off the ground after he was injured in the last few seconds during the second half of their game against the Boston College Eagles at the Dean Smith Center on February 01 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Boston College won 71-70. (Photo by Grant Halverson / Getty Images)

UNC Football: Tim Brewster leaves Tar Heels for Zack Pearson’s Florida job

The UNC basketball program will be out of guard for 2-4 weeks as Brandon Robinson deals with an ankle injury

The bad luck for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program continues and the latest one is of great importance.

Just a week after the Tar Heels received word that the new point guard Cole Anthony would return to court, UNC will lose a wing for at least the next two weeks. Head coach Roy Williams told reporters Thursday that Senior Guard Brandon Robinson will miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained ankle.

Robinson suffered this ankle injury in the last minute of UNC’s loss to Boston College on Saturday when he fell on Jared Hamilton’s foot to attempt a three-point attempt. Hamilton leaned against Robinson and sold it as a crucial foul that eventually won Boston College. The wing also missed Monday’s game in Florida.

Brandon Robinson is expected to get on with an ankle sprain for 2 to 4 weeks.

– Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 6, 2020

With the news of the Robinson injury, UNC now has to do without the third leading shooters and best three-point shooters for the game against Duke on Saturday. Losing Robinson is huge as the Tar Heels fought for a goal this season, including an 11-minute loss in Florida. A few weeks ago, Robinson had hit a new career high with 29 points, a great win over Miami.

The Tar Heels are likely to start with Junior Andrew Platek on the grid as Robinson is absent against Duke this Saturday.

Next: 5 bold predictions for the UNC this decade

For more information on the UNC basketball program, visit Keeping It Heel.