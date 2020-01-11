Brandon O'Neill's move from Sydney FC to Pohang Steelers could be completed by Monday

Loading...

O’Neill has long been relocating abroad after sparking clubs’ interest in the English championship last year, including Nottingham Forest. Club sources suggested this week that a Danish club had recently expressed interest in signing O’Neill.

The midfielder was one of the key players in the era of Sydney FC dominance. Since arriving in Perth Glory in 2015, he has made 134 appearances in all of the club’s competitions and scored 10 goals. With the Sky Blues, he won five trophies, including two major finals, two premierships and an FFA Cup. O’Neill joined the Australian team in June last year and made his debut in a friendly against Korea.

Should he move to Pohang, Sydney FC may be forced to enter the market to sign a replacement. They have one more place for Visa players on their squad, as well as within the salary cap to look for a foreign commitment, possibly an Asian player who could help with their AFC Champions League campaign starting next month.

Sydney has gained depth this season after strong performances by some young players, especially full-back Joel King. The 19-year-old was one of the best players in sky blues when he defeated the jets on Friday night, and played a vital role in the opening goal. King expropriated Newcastle winger Nick Fitzgerald to trigger a counterattack that resulted in Adam Le Fondre scoring his 13th goal of the season.

“I’m getting a little more confident and the guys around me trust me more and getting this tackle was pretty good, especially because they attacked other players. Then I just gave it to Ninko who used his magic,” said King.

The teenager has proven to be a regular this season, and Michael Zullo is struggling with injuries. The shy teenager says adapting to the A-League was a challenge, but was asked to show more confidence in his skills.

“It was difficult, but the people around me make it easier,” said King. “Especially the trainers Steve [Corica] and [Assistant] Rob Stanton give me a lot of confidence, they tell me to support myself.”