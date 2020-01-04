Brandon Ingram was not happy when he got his draft class extensions

Loading...

Brandon Ingram has broken out for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. While the team struggled after the Anthony Davis trade and Zion Williamson's subsequent knee injury, Ingram looked like the lot everyone expected when the Los Angeles Lakers ranked him 25.3 in the 2016 NBA draft 2 selected points per game and connection on 40.9 percent of his triple.

All of this comes after a few difficult months for Ingram. His trade with the pelicans took place after his 2018/19 election campaign was interrupted by a blood clot problem, and as a result, New Orleans wanted to wait and see what they had in Ingram instead of committing him to a gigantic contract renewal. While this was mutually beneficial, it didn't mean that Ingram was cool as he watched on the sidelines as other members of his draft class made high profits.

In a recent article by ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Ingram expressed the disappointment he felt when he observed boys who he thought were inferior ink deals for gamers, while the pelicans decided to wait until summer for one restricted free agency hits.

"Of course, when we talked about enlargement, I'm human," said Ingram. "When I look at other people, I think:" This idiot has an extension? Oh my God. Man, we can lace up now and play one on one against 15 and this idiot won't score. "That's how I looked at it as a competitor."

Ingram's hot form is said to reward his patience. According to Lopez, New Orleans intends to re-sign Ingram this summer – something they can do fairly easily thanks to its status as a restricted free agent – and the team sees it as "a basic building block." The pelicans will have to respond this summer, but the future of one of the members of her exciting young core doesn't seem to be one of them.