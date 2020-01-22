'Brandon Hawkins' Nailers Couldn't Be Proud' of Bride Kali Flanagan

Throughout the first half of this ECHL season, Nailers rookie before Brandon hawkins would have been on my shortlist of possible candidates to represent the Nailers at the ECHL 2020 All-Star Game, to be held Wednesday at the home of the Wichita Thunder.

Hawkins, 25, leads the Nailers in goals (13) and ranks third on points (23) in 33 games this season. In November, it marked a lacrosse style Michigan lens who reached the Top 10 of SportsCenter at # 2 that night.

The All-Star Game nailer representative, as voted by EHL coaching staff, captains and media, is another deserving player in Cam brown, who ranks second in team scoring with nine goals and 17 assists in 39 games.

Hawkins will still be on Wednesday night, but he will not be playing. He will watch his fiancée, defender of the American national team Kali Flanagan as she plays in the game.

Flanagan, an Olympic gold medalist and world championship gold medalist, is one of four American women from the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association (PWHPA) who will each be added to one of the four all-star teams of ECHL, to participate in the round-robin three-on-three tournament as well as the skills competitions that take place between rounds.

Flanagan to be joined by Olympic gold medalist and double gold medalist at world championships Dani Cameranesi, triple Olympic medalist (one gold, two silver) and seven times world championship medalist (five gold, two silver) Gigi Marvin and triple gold medalist at the World Championships Annie Pankowski.

Hawkins couldn’t have seemed more excited to be at Wichita to watch Flanagan play.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her and happy for her,” he told me this week. “She has made giant strides in women’s hockey, I’m just here to support her as much as I can.”

Hawkins and Flanagan met in the summer of 2018, shortly after Flanagan and the American women’s team won gold in Pyeongchang. Hawkins was skating on Flanagan’s father’s ice rink and admitted she was a bit hit by the stars. So he broke the ice with a twitter.

“I have a pylon tattoo that says” dust “on my forearm, a” dusty pylon “makes fun of someone in hockey,” said Hawkins with a laugh. “So I tell him,” Hey, I have a tattoo of you on my arm! “And she answers:” What is it? “And I answer:” It is a dusty pylon “, and she turns and throws her glove at me. And the rest was ancient history. “

Hawkins started his senior season at Northeastern University that year, and Flanagan was in his senior season 15 minutes from Boston College. The closeness allowed the two to see each other play that year, and their shared love of hockey helped them get closer.

“Either way, you always have someone who understands the program and everything that’s going on,” said Hawkins. “I think it’s really special. I love it, and I think it does too. So that we can both understand where each other comes from when we have different discussions about schedules and play and how tired we are and how our bodies feel, it’s really nice to be able to relate to each other. It helps our relationship a ton. “

By watching Hawkins and Flanagan’s Twitter feeds, you can see the two players frequently sharing each other’s strengths:

After graduating from college, Hawkins and Flanagan should be able to connect by playing together in their first professional seasons, but it’s not quite that simple in women’s football right now. Flanagan and many other players have formed PWHPA, a group of women from the NWHL or any other professional league in North America this season to fight for the creation of a more viable and sustainable professional women’s league.

“I love it,” said Hawkins of the PWHPA mission. “I think what they do is wonderful. My sisters both played, my little sister Maggie was a goalkeeper until she had a knee injury which ended her career. I have always loved seeing women’s hockey grow and grow. the point now where it’s going to be something big. If you are not on the bus, you will be left behind. “

Hawkins and Flanagan train with other players from the United States National Women’s Team over the summer at Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning in Massachusetts. and Hawkins sees the time and effort that women devote to their game firsthand.

“They work as hard if not more than us,” he said. “If you went to the gym in the summer, we work together and they work harder than most of the guys there.”

Earlier this season, the US and Canadian women’s national teams hosted a joint training camp in Cranberry, and Hawkins was able to see Flanagan play for the national team in person for the first time in the games at the end of camp.

“If you watched this series in Pittsburgh, it was a bloodbath!” Said Hawkins. “There were hits on the ice Lamoureux twins, a couple of girls about Canada, (forward from Canada Melody) Daoust running guards, how can you not like it? People say it is not physical, but it is not true. I love this. That made this rivalry even better, there is pure hatred between these two teams. It’s awesome. It’s like a Stanley Cup match in the seventh game. “

Women’s hockey continues to make great strides, and it shouldn’t be long before Flanagan and other women play in their own sustainable professional league.

“She works as hard as anyone I know, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Fans can watch the ECHL All-Star Game live on the NHL network at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight.

THE WOUNDS

• Forward Myles Powell hasn’t played since December 8.

• Forward Nick Saracino hasn’t played since December 29.

THE ROSTER MOVES

• There has been no change of list this week.

GAMES

• January 17: at Kalamazoo, 5-4 loss

The Wings opened the game at 3:27 of the game, and Justin Almeida responded with his third goal of the season 1:17 later. Kalamazoo regained the lead at 8:29, and Cam Brown responded less than two minutes later with his ninth goal of the season to tie the game again.

Kalamazoo scored in the middle of the second period to take the lead, and Renars Krastenbergs scored a power play goal, his eighth of the year, in the final two minutes of the period to tie the game. The Wings regained the lead with seven seconds remaining in the second period.

The Wings extended their lead to 5-3 27 seconds after the start of the final period. Nick Minerva brought back the Nailers in one goal, his third of the year, with 1:25 left, but the rally failed.

Hawkins led the Nailers with eight shots on goal as they outscored the Wings 36-29.

Alex D’Orio suffered the loss with 24 saves on 29 shots.

The Nailers went 1 for 4 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty spot.

• January 18: at Indy, 4-1 loss

The Fuel scored the only goal of the first period at 12:27 to take a fast lead. They scored twice in 1:13 in the second period to bring the lead to 3-0. Almeida responded with his fourth goal of the year 17 seconds later to bring the Nailers back in both goals.

Fuel scored an empty net goal in the third period to seal the victory.

Hawkins and Will smith led with four shots on goal each while the Nailers were offside 33-29.

D’Orio conceded the loss with 29 saves on 32 shots, including one on a third period penalty shot.

The Nailers went 0 to 5 on power play and 1 to 1 on the penalty spot.

THE LEADERS

• goals: Hawkins, 13 in 33 games

• assists: Hirano, 18 in 37 games

• Points: Hirano, 28 in 37 games

• Percentage of savings: Larmi, .941 in seven games

• Goals against average: Larmi, 2.36 in seven games

THE COMBINATIONS

Will Smith – Graham Knott – Boucher Alec

Renars Krastenbergs – Cam Brown – Yushiroh Hirano

Justin Almeida – Ryan Scarfo – Brandon Hawkins

Brad Drobot

Marc-Olivier Duquette – Blake Siebenaler

Ruslan Rakhmatov – Aaron Titcomb

Spencer Trapp – Nick Minerva

CLASSIFICATION

• The Nailers’ record of 17-18-4 places them in fifth place in the six-team central division.

• The power play operates at 13.9 percent, ranking 23rd in the league. The penalty is 81.7%, 14th in the league.

SCHEDULE

• The Nailers will welcome the cyclones of Cincinnati (25-10-6), leaders of the division, Friday and Saturday.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

Almeida hit in a loose puck:

WHEELING FUN THING

The players got a little creative for a good cause:

Attention Picasso! These coins will be drawn at our Pups & Pucks game this Saturday, the profits will be donated to the Ohio County SPCA!

We organize a collection of toys / blankets / bedding for dogs, donations go to the Marshall County Animal Shelter

Players also visited the Marshall County Animal Shelter:

