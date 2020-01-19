Shawn-Douglas Brady returns to Salem for a visit. Photo credit: NBC

Last summer, Brandon Beemer teased his return to Days of our Lives as Shawn-Douglas Brady. Now the talented actor has used social media to let his fans know when he’ll be appearing in the NBC day theater, and it is just around the corner.

A fan asked Brandon when he would be back at Days. The actor replied that fans could see him on the screen in February and it sounds like Shawn-Douglas has been in Salem for a few days. Brandon did not share any details about his return to the soap opera.

I’ll be back on your screens in February

– Brandon Beemer (@brandonbeemer) July 26, 2019

The strange behavior of Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has finally caught the attention of some people in Salem, especially Rafe (Galen Gering). Viewers know that Princess Gina took Hope’s body, but everyone else in Salem is still convinced that she is Hope.

Maybe the return of Shawn-Douglas has something to do with Hope being so uncharacteristic. It’s been over a year since Princess Gina took her place. How did no one realize that she is no hope?

Even Hope’s daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) didn’t notice that something was wrong with her mother. In defense of Ciara, however, she was concerned that her boyfriend Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) would be sentenced to death for a crime he had not committed.

Maybe Shawn-Douglas will come back to help his sister cope with Ben. He could also be back to take a look at his grandfather Victor (John Aniston) who just had a stroke.

Whatever the reason for Shawn-Douglas’ return, it is great for Days fans to see him again.

Yes, fans caught up with Shawn Douglas, Belle (Martha Madison) and the rest of their high school crew in the digital series Last Blast Reunion. However, seeing him interact with the rest of his family is not the same thing.

The audience last saw Shawn-Douglas when he and Belle were dealing with their daughter Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), who went crazy, started various fires, and tried to kill people. The discouraged parents were last seen in Bayview’s psychiatric facility and helped Claire find the treatment she needed so badly.

Days of our lives are broadcast on NBC on weekdays.