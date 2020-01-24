Brandi Carlile performs an intimate Grammy Week show

Brandi Carlile is nothing if not a wizard with his setlist. In his intimate Los Angeles show on Thursday night at the Palladium – the third of four concerts in the Citi Sound Vault Grammy Week series – Carlile wove ballads and ballads inside and outside the country, elating spectators and pulling the strings of the heart as if it were curating a playlist for a romantic partner.

The alternative country singer-songwriter, accustomed to performing in smaller venues between festivals and arena performances, opened with the unique song on your feet “Hold Out Your Hand”, which has become a regular opening for her in the past year.

With a 90 minute set, Carlile’s sound was as versatile as his catalog. She hit a borderline yodel on songs like “Raise Hell”, sang three-part harmonies with longtime band members Tim and Phil Hanseroth (known to fans as “The Twins”) a few minutes more late, then switched to a Gretsch. Throughout, she merged crowd pleasures like the Grammy-winning single “The Joke” with covers like “Madman Across the Water” by Elton John.

The talkative singer quipped at his wife Catherine’s dry British mind and the fact that her eldest daughter, Evangeline, was “mostly Republican” at six. “She’s my best friend and my big rival,” Carlile said of Evangeline jokingly. “She started this shit the first day when she was born to two mothers on Father’s Day.” Carlile seemed to hold back a tear while singing his solo acoustic “The Mother”, written about Evangeline.

But the highlight of the evening was Carlile’s rendition of “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, which returns to his full performance of the legendary Mitchell album Blue end of 2019. “I must have been hypnotized, I was so nervous,” said Carlile to the crowd, performing the song in front of Mitchell during the Blue show. “It gave me a whole new belief in my voice. It is damn difficult to sing Joni Mitchell in front of Joni Mitchell. “A Case of You,” said Carlile, is one of the three greatest songs ever written alongside “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton. . “

Carlile and his band left the stage for every 30 seconds before coming back for a replay of two songs from “Mainstream Kid”, the heaviest rock song in his set, and ending with the beautiful “Party of One” Carlile , on keyboards, dedicated to his wife. At the end, Carlile jokingly had other things in mind: “The sooner I stop singing,” she said before finishing her set. “The sooner I can start drinking.”