Just over two years ago, Brandi Carlile performed a little show at Nashville’s Basement East for the holiday party hosted by his new producer and label, Dave Cobb and Low Country Sound. It was there that she made her debut on songs from her album By the Way, I Forgive You, which should be released in a few months and catapult her into an international superstar. She has since won three Grammy Awards, formed the Highwomen, paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, produced records for Tanya Tucker and the Secret Sisters, achieved her million dollar fundraising goal for Children in Conflict through its Looking Out Foundation and has become a leader in the movement to bring gender equality to all sectors of the music industry, from festival listings to airwaves across the country.

Carlile played the first of six sold-out shows at the Nashville monument last night at the Ryman Auditorium, an occasion that resembled both a celebration and a homecoming: a map of where she was, the songs that brought her here and the ones she hopes to expand and grow in the future – or rewrite the past.

Carlile, in a striking jacket made by country music designer Manuel, went on stage with his friends Tim and Phil Hanseroth after an introduction to the strings. But while their fashion could have a little more glitz these days and their platform may have grown, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins kept the show focused on their hearts: the voice of Carlile, who regularly sparked gasps of the public, their harmonies in three parts, and their passion for pure and euphoric entertainment. In one way or another, Carlile’s shows are at the same time rock & roll fire, pop-pump, confessional folk and cathartic campfire.

“The Ryman heals people,” Carlile told the crowd, explaining how it has been eight weeks since she last sang in public after a sudden cold took her voice. You will never know. She hit those strange high notes in “The Story”, which the group played at the start of the ensemble (“the song that brought us here,” said Carlile, speaking of the tradition of Opry performers playing altruistically. to the delight of the audience.), settled in exact harmony with the twins on an acoustic reading of “The Eye”, and delivered an astonishing interpretation of “A Case of You” by Mitchell with a humble brilliance, after asking the director to shut down the smoke machine because it “needs all the help I can get.”

“When I think back to the three of us who met in the late 90’s in Seattle, Washington, I had the great honor of being the first person to introduce them to country and roots music,” said Carlile, speaking to Hanseroths, who have been by his side for 20 years and never seem to convey anything but the unfiltered joy of the scene. “I wish I could have told them then that one of these days we were going to be on stage at the Ryman Auditorium for six nights … some things have to be seen to be believed, some things have to be believed to be seen.” “

These incredible moments were the theme of the evening – from a tender performance of “The Mother” watching Tucker walk on stage during “That Wasn’t Me”, the first single from Carlile’s 2012 LP Bear Creek. Tucker sang the song for the first time in November when Carlile received the Founders Award at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, and, a few nights before his own sold-out Ryman show, Tucker released all the country grain and glory that Carlile said to be the founder of his own development as an artist.

Then Carlile did something radical, something that encompasses the way she has navigated her career in recent years – she took a back seat to let someone else be in the foreground, accompanying Tucker to the piano then that the 61-year-old singer sang her Grammy-nominated ballad “Bring My Flowers Now”. After a triumphant finale of “The Joke”, Carlile did it again, using his time to speak at length about the opening of artist Kim Richey and invite him to sing “A Place Called Home” from the album de Richey in 2001 Monter.

“Someone gave me Kim Richey’s album Glimmer as a teenager, and I absolutely lived inside each of those songs,” said Carlile. “Few people know, but a large part of my voice is really influenced by Kim Richey. Do you know the slow vibrato in my voice? It is not natural. I understood this by imitating Kim Richey. “

Over the next five nights, Carlile will likely make an equal space to talk about the other opening acts she organized with intent: Lucie Silvas, Lori McKenna, Courtney Barnett and her compatriot Natalie Hemby (last night, Carlile played ” If She Ever Leaves Me “solo, but teased a possible appearance of his fellow comrades later in the residence). This reflects how Carlile has taken time over the past two years to not only create an all-female festival, Girls Just Wanna Weekend, but also to be heard in the supporting role by opening for women like Silvas and Courtney Marie Andrews.

As Richey – who played an incredibly simple ensemble that highlighted her crystal clear voice and her criminally underrated lyricism – said: “(Carlile) takes her change, and she lifts other people with her.” There were signs of this even in the lobby last night. , where several volunteers thought about registering spectators to vote, and the sign for Carlile’s charity on a prominent exhibition near the sales table.

“We need more forgiveness in the world,” insisted Carlile early in the night before launching into “Sugartooth,” a song about the relentless horrors of addiction. “If you think I am about to participate in another white person conference blessed with a hashtag, I am not. This is not what it is about. Forgiveness is radical, and it’s difficult and it’s messy, and we all say we do it, but we don’t do it. I write about it, so I can learn to do it. “

This is the kind of sermon, delivered by the Mother Church, which Carlile knows we desperately need.