In the second of six sold-out concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Brandi Carlile joined Lucie Silvas – the British singer, based in Nashville, whose vocal ferocity and incisive writing are similar to his own – for a resounding cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total eclipse of the heart. Dark and moving, the powerful pipes of Silvas, like Carlile’s extraordinary instrument, are adapted to a range of styles, but nothing like hearing one or the other singer soar to the sky during of a dramatic powerful ballad. Witness their performance again from the 1983 hit, which spills over the pathos for six and a half wonderful minutes, transporting the Ryman audience four decades back.

Helped by twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth on the familiar refrain “turn around, bright eyes” and a guitar solo which, in the words of Carlile, makes “our dreams of the 80s come true”, Carlile and Silvas change line throughout the drama. the song takes off in the blissful stratosphere of pop-cheese.

The recall also found Silvas at the piano with Carlile joining a radically slow and dreamy shot on Roy Orbison’s “You Got It”. As she did during the opening night, Tanya Tucker went on stage for a performance of “Bring My Flowers” Now, “the Grammy-nominated song she wrote with Carlile and the twins for the record While I’m Livin ‘LP, co-produced by Carlile with Shooter Jennings.

Carlile’s shows on Ryman continue tonight with special guest (and fellow Highwoman) Natalie Hemby, then resume Sunday with Lori McKenna, and Monday and Tuesday with Courtney Barnett.