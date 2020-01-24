Spoiler alert: Bart wins again on Man Vs Bear when Bradley trained and trained and failed. Photo credit: discovery.

At the next “Man Vs Bear” we meet our “King of the Mountain” beard, the largest of the three bears in Discovery’s latest reality series “Man versus Animal”.

We also get to know Bradley, who does everything in our exclusive clip with 5’11 ”and 190 pounds of muscle for fear of softening because he thinks most of the world has let go.

He runs, climbs. Bikes, weightlifting, and in the end he’ll die like the rest of us, only he’ll look better doing it.

Preview Man vs. Bear

In the clip, Bradley explains his strategy before playing Bart and why he believes his training methods will give him the edge. And when we start with our exclusive clip, Casey Anderson and Brandon Tierney give down the great bit by bit what’s going on.

He says, “Okay, here’s a look at Bradley. He’s an experienced hunter, very athletic. He can also develop a pretty good sense of humor that can serve him well, because if you don’t laugh up there, you could cry . “

Brad before his hopes and dreams are shattered by a big male grizzly bear. Photo credit: discovery.

Casey adds, “You know this is a competition about strength versus strength … but ultimately I think the benefit comes from the person who has the most mental strength and toughness.”

Brandon agrees, saying, “But if you only trust your instinct to get the upper hand like a grizzly, you can reverse the fight.” That is a funny remark. Nobody hits beard.

Confident that he can succeed, Brad says: “I am an adrenaline junkie. I am looking for new and exciting things that make my heart beat faster. Everything I do focuses on being outdoors. I live my life for archery and competition and do it.

“As a society, I think we’re kind of soft, so I’m always looking for harder and harder ways to challenge myself … from hockey to triathlon to archery competitions. If I take a grizzly bear … it has to be done first off we go to get the whole system going and at the end of the day I’m on my way. “

Bradley then climbs onto the tower and grabs the rope holders to keep him going as long as possible.

Brandon noticed the performance of another human competitor on the series and said, “Bruce is the only person here to get the maximum score of 15. We’ll see that Bradley is up to the challenge.”

Brad is roped down and ready to support his huge legs. He says, “Okay, Bart, me and you … let’s do this!”

Brandon comments on the sideline and adds, “And remember that there is a dot every two seconds. Okay, let’s go … this is a good effort, Casey. “

And so Bart focuses his efforts and Bradley is in the air like everyone else. Bart weighs almost 1,500 pounds and the physics of it is not for the benefit of people. You would have to distract Bart with a loaded picnic basket to win it.

Experience a new day on Saturday and see how Brad develops overall:

Man vs Bear exclusive clip

Man Vs Bear will only air on the Discovery Channel at 8 a.m. on a brand new Saturday.