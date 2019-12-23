Bradlee Anae, Utah, is determined to help Utes finish on a high note.

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Bradlee Anae's four-year campaign is almost over.

The senior Utah student has already secured a portion of the title he was looking for since joining the Utes in 2016. That was the year his teammate Hunter Dimick became the "Mayor of Sack Lake City." , as the absolute leader of the program in career captures with 29.5.

Anae matched the mark this season and can take exclusive possession of the office by arriving at the quarterback only once (or even combined in a sack) in the Alamo Bowl against Texas.

"I hope you love him enough," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. "I mean it's a great album."

Anae, a 6-foot 2-inch, 265-pound defensive end of Laie, Hawaii, is an All-American consensus: it makes the first AFCA teams, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp, as well as the third Associated Press team. He is the eighth player in the history of the Utah team to win such recognition, placing him alongside Luther Elliss (1994), Jordan Gross (2002), Eric Weddle (2006), Louie Sakoda (2008), Tom Hackett (2014-15) , Mitch Wishnowsky (2016) and Matt Gay (2017).

"That is the elite company he is in and it would be good for him to come out with a very good game and record," Whittingham said. "Nothing against Hunter Dimick because he was also a great player for us, but Bradlee is there with all the opportunity to do something quite special."

Anae, who won the Morris Trophy as the best defensive lineman in Pac-12, has 12.5 catches and 90 yards of catches this season. He was also a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Prize, a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi awards, and a guest of the Senior Bowl.

"It's great, but it's more so that my family and my parents are proud and so on. I'm never someone to be proud of myself," Anae said. “I like to be humble about it. I think it's better to be humble anyway. "

In more than 46 career games in Utah, Anae was extremely effective: she set school records for tackles for lost yards (244) and catch yards (209). It is the fourth in tackles for loss with 41.

The decision made by Anae and other seniors to return for another game is motivated, in part, by the desire to end the season with a twelfth victory. The 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game has obviously not sat well.

“It was heartbreaking. But … keep going. Life is so. It locks you in life. You just go back up, ”Anae said. "I am excited to finish this strong and on a better note."

As for the solo possession of the Utah career capture record, Anae put it into perspective.

"I really couldn't care less. But if it comes, it comes," he said. "I just try to make plays, I just try to run and I try to have a good day on the defensive side."

Even so, Anae recognized that it would also be good to get another sack. There was no doubt that he was going to have another chance and get dressed for the Utes once again.

“I was going to play no matter what. That has always been the mentality here, "Anae said." You start and end and that's it. "

*****

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 1 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Alamodome, San Antonio

December 31, 5:30 p.m. (MOUNTAIN)

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM