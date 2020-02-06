Bradbury returns to England for the Scottish Calcutta Cup

Scotland has only made one change to Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations duel with England at BT Murrayfield.

Magnus Bradbury replaces Nick Haining in eighth place and is the only one on the starting line-up after losing to Ireland last weekend in Dublin.

Bradbury has recovered from a thigh strain and is replacing his teammate from Edinburgh.

The prop Simon Berghan has recovered from his illness to regain his position on the bench, while Finn Russell has no place in the squad again.

“We were proud of some of our performance in Dublin in a very difficult place,” said head coach Gregor Townsend.

“The challenge for the squad is to repeat this level and use our chances to win tight games.

“We were disappointed not to have beaten Ireland, but the chance to compete against England, which we are fighting to maintain the Calcutta Cup, thrills players, coaches and fans alike.

“England are an excellent team whose entry into the Rugby World Cup final was no accident.

“They will be excited about their start in Paris and Eddie will prepare them to come to Edinburgh and perform better.

“This famous encounter is one that stands out against the backdrop of history, and we have to do our best to win against our oldest competitors.”

Scotland – England: Hogg (captain); Maitland, Jones, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, price; Sutherland, Brown, Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacement: McInally, Dell, Berghan, Toolis, Haining, Horne, Hutchinson, Harris.

