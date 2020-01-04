Brad Rutter is "best ever" in danger! GOAT tournament

Loading...

Alex Trebek might think that James Holzhauer is the man to be in danger! The biggest tournament of all time next week, but another participant of the multi-day tournament says otherwise. Ken Jennings, owner of the longest winning streak in show history, says that neither he nor the current winner of the Tournament of Champions, Holzhauer, are the favorites in his head.

Jennings, who won 74 consecutive Jeopardy! He appears and will be represented by ABC Rutter and Holzhauer from January 7th. He spoke to Seattle Refined and explained why he was more concerned about Rutter, who is currently the leader in earnings in Jeopardy. History. It is Rutter, not Holzhauer, that Jennings described as "the best I have ever seen".

"I played Brad [Rutter] in four different tournaments and he hit me three times," said Jennings. "I am like an eternal runner-up for Brad. Someone said," Often a Bradsmaid is never a Brad, "which really hurt. But I've played a lot against him and I know his game and he's the best I've ever seen Almost unbeatable on Summer. I was sitting in the audience when he was going through an incredibly tough last danger! I didn't know that – and he just keeps a cool head. I only know from experience that I need the breaks to catch Brad beat. "

Jennings is right in his logic: Rutter is the player he has played against several times and whom he could not beat. At the time, an artificial intelligence machine was in the way and hit both of them, but no one has ever defeated him on the show. However, most believe that Holzhauer is the favorite for a number of reasons, including that he's the freshest of the three. Jennings called Jeopardy himself! a "game for young men" in the past, so that's on the program, but we have to see what it looks like next week to find out.

,