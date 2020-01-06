Brad Pitt's speech on the Golden Globes 2020 video

Loading...

Brad Pitt took his second Golden Globe ever home during the Sunday evening ceremony. The 56-year-old won the best supporting role for his role as Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood. After thanking director Quentin Tarantino, Pitt gave a special shout to his costar Leonardo DiCaprio – or, as Pitt likes to call him, LDC. “My partner in crime”, Pitt started. “Before The Revenant, I always watched, year after year, his costars accept prizes and thank him abundantly. I know why, he’s an all-star, he’s a gentleman, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. ”

But Pitt wasn’t quite ready yet. Before ending his shout-out, he brought out the famous huge door scene again, jokingly adding: “I would have shared it smoothly.” LOL!

Pitt then said he wanted his mother to be his date, but not because people automatically assumed they were dating. Of course, cameras then panned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who was in the audience. Pitt’s first Golden Globe victory was in 1996 for the best performance of an actor in a supporting role Twelve monkeys. Watch Pitt’s speech ahead.