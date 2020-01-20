Brad Pitt's speech at the SAG Awards 2020 Video

Not only did Brad Pitt win his second SAG Award ever on Sunday evening, but he also showed off some serious comic chops. The 56-year-old actor won the trophy for the best supporting role for his role as Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood, but this time he did not focus on his good friend and costar Leonardo DiCaprio in his acceptance speech. Instead, between thanking his fellow actors for the win, the actor took the time to joke about how he would add the win to his Tinder profile and the feet of Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson and Margaret Qualley.

“Seriously, Quentin (Tarantino) has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked, referring to the fact that everyone is barefoot in the film. Pitt further noted that the role was particularly difficult because playing, “a man who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife … it was a big piece. Big.” Cue a seriously well-timed camera cuts to the public, especially those of Pitt’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. (However, she seemed pretty charmed!) Look ahead at the rest of Pitt’s absurdly funny speech.