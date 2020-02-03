Brad Pitt wriggles Prince William and Kate with the BAFTA joke

Brad Pitt was a no-show at the BAFTAs – but still managed to convince royal guests Prince William and Kate Middleton in the audience with a joke about Megxit.

The 56-year-old actor got co-star Margot Robbie to win his prize for the best supporting role, and accused “family obligations” for holding off the British ceremony on Sunday.

Robbie soon burst into the audience when she read Pitt’s speech – ending with a joke about Prince Harry who started his new life away from the royal family and the UK.

“He says he’s going to call this Harry – because he’s really excited to bring it back to the United States,” Margot read as he held up Pitt’s trophy.

The camera then cut to Harry’s brother William – with whom he is reportedly fighting – and Harry’s wife Kate, who both seemed to squirm while they laughed uncomfortably with the audience.

Pitt’s speech also made a remark about his love life while accepting the prize through Robbie.

“Great Britain! Heard you just got single, welcome to the club, “he said, jokes about the country that finally left the EU with Friday’s Brexit and its own bitter divorce from ex Angelina Jolie.

“I wish you the best with the divorce scheme bla bla bla,” continued his speech, Margot then pretending to take Pitts praise from their director “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino, saying, “It’s a bit much , really.”

Robbie stressed the speech was “his words, not mine” before he ran away to applause.

