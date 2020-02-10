Brad Pitt wins his first academy award for acting at Oscars 2020

Brad Pitt is perhaps one of the most recognized names in Hollywood, but tonight he won his first Oscar for acting!

The famous actor has been one of the hearts of Hollywood since the 90s and has a long history with the Oscars. He has been nominated four times for different roles in the past, but this year marked his first acting victory. He previously won Best Picture in 2014 because he was one of the producers in 12 Years a Slave.

This year Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his performance as a double Cliff Booth stunt in Once Upon a Time at Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood. He won the prize against a very talented group, including fellow nominees Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Pitt had already won both the Golden Globe and the SAG award for the best supporting role in this category, which also anticipated the Oscar victory.

During his speech, Quentin thanked Tarantino for being “original” and “the only one of his kind.” He added: “The film industry would be much drier without you.”

Pitt ended his speech by thanking his children: “And for my children, who color everything I do, I love you.”