Brad Pitt switches from charming fans and Jennifer Aniston to social media slams for the Oscar 2020 speech

Brad Pitt lost his fans when he became enthusiastic about social media for his acceptance speech on the 92nd anniversary of the Academy Awards. Photo credit: © ImageCollect.com / AdMedia

Brad Pitt had (finally) a winning streak in 2020. The once seemingly lost Hollywood boy after his dramatic breakup from Angelina Jolie found himself again.

He gradually regained his popularity to deal honestly with alcoholism, and more recently with his sense of humor about his life (including his ex-wives) when he won one award after another for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in 2020.

Add photos and videos that can be seen around the world as Brad reunites with his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and Pitt.

Then came the 2020 Oscars, at which Brad won an award … and lost fans in his acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt: A look back at his best speeches in this pre-Oscar 2020 award season

Pitt delighted fans and Jennifer Aniston ahead of the 2020 Oscars.

Brad even managed to communicate his sense of humor when he wasn’t around, Newsweek said. Among the highlights of the 56-year-old actor’s award ceremony season before the Oscars:

When he won the BAFTAs for which he couldn’t be present, Pitt asked his girlfriend and co-star Margot Robbie to say the following: “Hey, Great Britain. I heard you just got single. Welcome to the club. I wish you all the best in divorce, ”said Brad regarding his custody over his six children with Jolie and Britain’s Megxit battles after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left.

Another co-star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio, came in to Golden Globes for his part of the fun in Pitt’s acceptance speech, and Brad promised he “would have shared the raft.”

Brad also ridiculed himself and joked about his image in his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards. “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part – a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long way,” joked Pitt.

And then came the Oscars, where fans hoping for Brad’s self-ironic humor instead got an apparently unwanted memory of politics.

Brad Pitt: What went wrong in the Oscars 2020 Awards speech?

Although some in Hollywood audiences laughed at Pitt’s reference to impeachment against President Trump, social media accused the actor of using his acceptance speech to criticize the Senate for not allowing Democrats to summon John Bolton.

“You said I had 45 seconds,” said Brad during his acceptance speech. “That is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

Pitt, the winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award in … Hollywood, suggested to director Quentin (Tarantino) to make a film about it. And in the end the adults do the right thing. “

The director laughed, as did several others in the audience. However, the conservatives have beaten Brad on social media, and the New York Post has received positive feedback for the headline that noted the reactions.

Good! #BradPitt deserves to be torn to pieces every minute! No more Liberal Hollywood Elite trash talk on any platform, NOT as intended! They use and manipulate Americans who are easily influenced. # disgusting # Oscars2020

– Lisa Fritsch Ennis (@ MinoltaSRT201), February 10, 2020

A Twitter user wrote that he was a Brad fan. However, Pitt lost him in his acceptance speech, posted at @ ken21246463.

“Brad, we don’t need another Hollywood insider to give us his democratic opinion. Take your trophy and go home,” added the Twitter user.

And others agreed.

Brad “absolutely switched off the viewer’s first award,” tweeted @pattyleder. “I don’t remember anyone asking or caring what Brad Pitt thinks about the impeachment fee.”