Brad Pitt surprises John Krasinski with “Some Good News.”

Brad Pitt, as a layman, made John Krasinski’s last installment during the web series Some Good News, which marks positive stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last episode, the US office star said that after talking to NASA’s astronauts from space, he needed a moment to breathe.

“We should check the weather forecast. Brad, what does it look like there? “He said.

The video then cuts to Pitti, who sticks his head out of his window and seems to appreciate the sky before saying, “Looks like … pretty good, yes.”

Brad Pitt and John Krasinski ???? this is the tying I would like to see more of! pic.twitter.com/SmUqksH7Yy

– Just Brad (@SimplyBradCom) April 20, 2020

The series has so far featured a wide variety of celebrity guests, including Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt (Krasinski’s wife) and The Office co-star Steve Carell.

In one episode, even the entire Hamilton Broadway cast was performed to surprise a large musical fan who was unable to attend Broadway due to the pandemic.

Robert De Niro was a weatherman in the past, and Pitt seems to have taken some forecasting advice from the Irish star, who also thought the weather was “pretty good” during his segment.

I didn’t know that @ johnkrasinski @somegoodnews could get better … but then he threw an update on the weather forecast for Robert De Niro and I was damn close. LOL… awesome. https://t.co/uXb0TmZo05 pic.twitter.com/L3j7dyAPeX

– Martin Lieberman (@martinlieberman) 6 April 2020

You can watch some good news here. See what else TV shows have to offer.