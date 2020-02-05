Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to ‘fix’ the relationship with son Maddox

When Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor BAFTA for his role in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, his speech went viral – despite the fact that he was not there to pick up the prize himself.

Co-star Margot Robbie accepted a lecture from Brad on his behalf (who even joked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).

She told the guests that Brad had “family obligations,” and it is now reported that the actor skipped the award ceremony to spend time with his eldest son, Maddox.

A source close to Brad told The Sun: “Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything.

“Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to restore their relationship.

“Maddox went to college, so when Brad found out he would be around and they could have a conversation, he canceled the UK trip.”

Brad and Maddox are said to have had a “difficult” relationship since Ad Astra’s actor separated from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

According to Us Weekly, Maddox has distanced himself from his father with a source that claims: “Maddox does not really see himself as Brad’s son” but “is very close to Angie.”

The 18-year-old seemed to break his silence about their relationship last year in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, according to page six of the New York Post.

When asked if his father would visit him at university, Maddox reportedly said, “I don’t know what (or) what is happening.”