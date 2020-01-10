Loading...

The Brad Pitt Oscar campaign is extremely charming and good. Pitt showed up at award ceremonies to win the Best Supporting Actor Awards – or in some cases to award prizes to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” colleagues – and just about every speech he gave was hilarious. On Tuesday evening, he presented Quentin Tarantino with his award for best screenplay in the New York film Critics Circle. He coined the term “iambic quentameter” to describe Tarantino’s distinctive dialogue – a term that is so clever that I am frankly angry that I didn’t think about it.

Then, last night at the National Board of Review Awards, Pitt got his own Best Supporting Actor award and wrote in a hilarious line that his life goals are “simple” right now. They are …

Be happy, stay healthy and don’t get into a financial situation where I have to do Oceans 14. We will see.

Oh poor George Clooney. I thought they were brothers! It’s a burn. This could also explain why Pitt didn’t make a cameo in Ocean’s 8, the 2018 spin-off of the Ocean’s franchise, in which performances by Elliott Gould and Qin Shaobo reproduced their characters from Steven Soderbergh’s robbery trilogy.

All three Ocean’s were earners of money, all were run by Soderbergh, all had the same basic cast, all seemed to be a pretty good time, but maybe they didn’t ask much about Pitt, who apparently has been indulging in his creative freedom lately. He was great in these films, but they didn’t ask him much more than to look extremely good while eating and standing next to Clooney.

