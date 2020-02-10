Brad Pitt says he plans to “disappear for a while” after Oscars win

Brad Pitt, fresh from his Oscar victory, says he plans to disappear from the eyes of the public.

“Right now I think it’s time to disappear and make things again,” the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star shared with reporters backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, just after he won the prize for best supporting role.

When reporters asked if he had the time of his life, Pitt replied: “I hope not. I hope I have done other things. “

The actor has no plans to act again soon; Pitt will instead produce many 2020 features, including the drama Blonde with Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, through his Plan B Entertainment company.

“It has really been a special run and again, it is a community that I love and friends I have made for over 30 years, and they really mean a lot to me, really,” he added. “And I feel more than anything responsible for that. More than as a victory round. “

Although Pitt gave hilarious acceptance speeches this year during multiple award ceremonies, he revealed that he feels uncomfortable on stage.

“Historically, I’ve always been very careful with speeches. They make me nervous,” he explained. I chose, but it is not necessarily my thing. So that is probably what I will remember (about this award season). “

For his Academy Award victory on Sunday, the actor thanked director Quentin Tarantino and costar Leonardo DiCaprio on stage and added: “Leo, I ride your coattails every day, man. The view is fantastic.”

In Once Upon a Time … Pitt painted Cliff Booth, a stunt actor for the stars – especially for television actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) – in the latest Tarantino film. A role that has won him Supporting Actor prizes at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, the National Board of Review and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In the past, Pitt received Oscars nods for his role in Twelve Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball.