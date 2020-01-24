Brad Pitt reveals that he's actually not with Tinder

I’m sorry, but you can’t swipe right on Brad Pitt.

Despite his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last Saturday, which he started by saying “I have to add this to my Tinder profile”, the 56-year-old actor is not looking for love in the mobile app.

“Did you know that Tinder subscriptions have gone crazy because of you?” An “Extra” reporter asked the star “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2020 on Thursday.

“I’m not there,” replied the Oscar nominee for 2020, adding later, “I’m not even sure how it all works. It just sounded strange to me.”

A Tinder employee declined to comment or confirm that Pitt’s joke led to an increase in registrations.

This is the latest news in a week that has been full of discussions about Pitt’s love life. Pitt, who received the award for excellence of a male actor in a supporting role at the SAG Awards, was photographed when he saw his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s [50] acceptance speech for an actress’s excellence in a drama series for “The Morning Show “. The two were married from 2000 to 2005 and were briefly spotted holding hands behind the stage.

“My tender heart cannot stand this,” Rumer Willis wrote of this reunion.

Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie when she was married to Aniston. Pitt and Jolie were married between 2014 and 2016 and their divorce was closed last year. Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Pitt responded to the viral social media reactions to the backstage footage with Aniston, in which people had hoped the two would resume their relationship.

“I don’t know,” said Pitt. “I am blissfully naive and will remain so.”