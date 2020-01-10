Loading...

Welcome to PopCrush’s Daily Break! Here’s a list of today’s hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories that air on PopCrush Nights across the country. Check out Kim K’s awesome fridge, Twitter’s new reply features, and more below!

Brad Pitt reveals that Bradley Cooper helped him get sober

Brad Pitt spoke in a very surprising way about his sobriety. During the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala, he thanked Bradley Cooper for helping keep his acceptance speech sober. (via TMZ)

Selena Gomez quits Instagram again

Selena Gomez has just released her new album Rare and is now saying goodbye to social media. Earlier this week she announced that she was planning to leave Instagram after her album fell.

“I returned to (Instagram) because I released music, but yesterday I told my best friend Courtney (Lopez) that I would have to take him off the phone soon,” Gomez told the Wall Street Journal. (via PopCrush)

Twitter to add new features

Twitter adds some new features to its platform, including control over who can respond to your tweets. (Tech crunch)

Photoshop fails

Here’s a life tip for you: if you’re trying to sell a lie to your boss, make sure it’s not obviously Photoshopped. Can you see what’s wrong with this viral photo below?

Madame Tussauds makes a shady move



Madame Tussauds removed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures from the London Museum. This week, the couple shocked the world when it announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and planning to move to Canada and become financially independent.

“As of today, Meghan and Harry’s characters will no longer appear in our royal family,” Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, told E! News. “As two of our most popular and beloved personalities, they will of course continue to play an important role at Madame Tussauds London when we look at what the next chapter holds for them.”

Beyonce Drops Visual for the upcoming Adidas x IVY PARK

Prepare your coins!

Massive walk-in refrigerator from Kim Kardashian

BRB, just cry because Kim’s fridge is the size of our entire apartment.

Celebrities who are sober