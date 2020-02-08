Brad Pitt, Noah Centineo and 18 other celebrities who traveled through Spain

Spain is huge and diverse. The country comprises 17 autonomous regions with a variety of regions and cultures. And celebrities such as award-winning actor Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber have all been with them.

Of course, celebrities are best known for flying to Spain for vacation on the island of Ibiza. But, as you will see in this list, they have been to all parts of Spain. This includes the capital Madrid, known for the Prado Museum and the Royal Palace. Barcelona is also a favorite destination for our favorite famous people. Then there are the Canary Islands, where To All The Boys I Loved Star Noah Centineo has recently been on vacation.

Regardless of where they explore in Spain, these celebrities all seemed to have a lot of fun. Without further ado, here are Brad Pitt, Noah Centineo and 18 other celebrities who have traveled through Spain.

20 Brad Pitt returned to Madrid Years after he had been there with his children … You know … when life was a little better

Simply shocked

In 2013, actor Brad Pitt, nominated for the Academy Award, was seen at dinner with his daughters Zahara and Shiloh in a Japanese restaurant in Madrid, Just Jared reported. A few years later, the handsome A-Lister returned to the film and later released Allied, the last film he did before his relationship with Angelina Jolie disintegrated dramatically.

19 Noah Centineo has flexed his muscles (of course) while climbing and hiking in a huge volcano in Canarias, AKA, the Canary Islands

Simply shocked

Thanks to the sequel to To All The Boys I Loved, the handsome actor Noah Centineo is about to be everywhere again. But according to his social media, Noah worked with Eddie Bauer on a camping and hiking trip around Spain in 2018. Here he is rock climbing in Arico Viego, Canarias and hiking Teide, the world’s 3rd largest volcano.

18 Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon continued their running bromance in Ibiza … and their wives were there too

Simply shocked

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are really close friends. And their wives, Elsa and Luciana, love each other. That’s why they went on vacation together a number of times. In July 2019, the foursome joined a bunch of friends in Ibiza, Spain to celebrate Elsa’s birthday.

17 Justin Bieber enjoyed some jet skiing in Ibiza after that famous (and ridiculous) switch with Orlando Bloom

Simply shocked

This used to be when Justin Bieber really just had to calm down. As most of us remember, he probably got into a physical fight with Orlando Bloom about Selena Gomez while on Ibiza. According to Just Jared, Justin cooled off the fight by enjoying the life of the rich man.

16 Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander may have been married in Spain … Probably in Ibiza after a hard night of partying

Simply shocked

Ibiza can look a lot like Vegas. What happens there … well … it doesn’t actually stay there, but people say yes. According to Just Jared, Hollywood couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander may have been connected there. We know they were married somewhere in Spain, but we don’t know for sure where.

15 Hailee Steinfeld really excited her thirsty fans in Bilbao

Simply shocked

When actress Hailee Steinfeld, singer and Academy Award, appeared on MTV EMAs 2018 in Bilbao, Spain, her fans went wild. Hailee, of course, looked ridiculously hot, so the fire was only fired. According to Just Jared, she attended the annual award ceremony because she had guest duties (she was also nominated).

14 Cristiano Ronaldo makes his fans sweat during a tour through Spain … and we don’t blame them

Galuxsee

Here is internationally acclaimed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on tour through Spain. Since he grew up in Portugal, it is no surprise that he has a relationship with Spain. According to Galuxsee, he was noticed on the beach of Ses Salines in June 2016 with an assortment of extremely fit buddies. Then he saw a few romantic dates in Tatel, Madrid.

13 Harry Styles was happy to take off his shirt in Barcelona and made sure we all wanted to book a flight

Simply shocked

When Harry Styles was still part of One Direction, he spent time in Barcelona, ​​Spain. According to Just Jared, he and his bandmates were there in 2013 as part of their tour, including Badalona, ​​Spain. But you don’t care. You care about the fact that Harry took off his shirt and wandered around a rooftop swimming pool while all his admiring fans drooled downstairs …

12 Paris Hilton is a typical Ibiza visitor … who will not surprise anyone

Simply shocked

Paris Hilton seems like someone who likes to tell people that she is on vacation in Ibiza. And according to Just Jared, she really does that. She was seen as affectionate with a few young people in Cova Santa. But Ibiza is not the only place in Paris that likes Paris. She has also been seen with her now ex-fiancee Chris Zylka on the island of Formentera.

11 Katy Perry has a rare moment without Orlando Bloom in Ibiza

Simply shocked

When Katy Perry goes to Ibiza, she is usually accompanied by Orlando Bloom, who loves the tropical vacation island. But here we see her without her handsome Lord of the Rings fiance. According to Just Jared, she rocked a yellow jumpsuit with a floral print, straw hat and white Adidas as she arrived on the island to enjoy a summer yacht trip with Orlando.

10 Before Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp met, they were spotted in San Sebastian

Simply shocked

After those hilariously uncomfortable photos of Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were released in the summer, it’s hard to imagine a time that they weren’t a couple. But in 2018, the two traveled alone to San Sebastian, Spain, and didn’t even cross each other. According to Just Jared, they were there to promote their respective films.

9 Zac Efron celebrated with Michelle Rodriguez in Ibiza with a couple of rich and famous people … who makes us jealous or angry … or both

Simply shocked

In 2014, Zac Efron was spotted with Michelle Rodriguez in Ibiza. According to Just Jared, the two were dating while on vacation on the island and around Formentera, Spain. While they were there, they also hung around with Justin Bieber, socialite Peter Brandt Jr. and businessman Tommy Chiabra. They all spent most of their time on Justin’s huge yacht.

Related: 20 wild photos made at hotel parties in Ibiza

8 Matrix 4-star Carrie-Anne Moss Glams Up Madrid while promoting Jessica Jones from Netflix

Celeb Mafia

We’re going to see much more from Carrie-Anne Moss now that she is filming the 4th Matrix film with Keanu Reeves. But Spain saw a lot of her in October 2015. According to Celeb Mafia, the talented and beautiful actor was in Madrid to promote Jessica Jones of Netflix, in which she played for the three seasons.

7 Gabrielle Union became the ultimate tourist with Dwyane Wade as they traveled throughout Spain

Galuxsee

In 2018, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade became the ultimate tourists. According to Galuxsee, the couple and their friends made their way through a few cities in Spain. Gabrielle hung around the Carrer del Banys Vells in Spain, visited the castle of Ibiza and explored the colorful and dynamic alleys in Barcelona.

6 Lenny Kravitz made Spain a lot cooler when he arrived

Galuxsee

According to Galuxsee and his social media, legendary musician, Lenny Kravitz loved his time in Spain. In 2018 he enjoyed a peaceful vacation at Casa Grande do Bachao in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Lenny also went to Spain in July 2015 and stayed in the Marbella Club that he described during the “most incredible” experience.

Related: only 30 photos of A-list celebrities on insanely expensive vacations

5 Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband ate their way through Barcelona … Like someone does

Galuxsee

Here is Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson looking over the menu at Restaurante El Rincón de Pepe in Barcelona, ​​Spain. According to Galuxsee, he and his husband Justin Mikita spent March 2017 exploring the region … Which means they have eaten their way through Spain. Their other favorite restaurant in Barcelona was Casa Leopoldo.

4 Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder Tour Ibiza

Simply shocked

One Direction alumnus Louis Tomlinson followed his girlfriend Eleanor Calder around Ibiza, Spain. According to Just Jared, the couple grabbed a bite to eat with friends while exploring the rocky coastline of the tropical island. Although Ibiza is a party island, it is also great for young couples such as Louis and Eleanor who want to share a romantic and exciting experience together.

3 Mamma Mia! Here are Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan who are having a good time on the island of Formentera

Simply shocked

The island of Formentera is the relaxed and lesser-known brother of Ibiza. But people who know Spain are in love with it. It has everything that Ibiza has without the crowds or the epic nightlife, making it ideal for young lovers like Dominic Cooper and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan. According to Just Jared, they were noticed after eating a pair of refreshing Calippo ice creams.

Related: 20 celebrities share their favorite travel spots (and make sure we want to go too)

2 Alessandra Ambrosio was completely kissed by the Spanish sun

Galuxsee

The internationally acclaimed Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio loves Ibiza, which is why she has been seen there for several years. According to Galuxsee, Alessandra wades in the waters of Platja de ses Salines and Es Cavallet. While bringing her children to the island, she spends most of her time there alone with her partner.

1 Ashanti felt like a royal person in Madrid … Although the early 2000s are over and she seems to have disappeared

Galuxsee

According to Galuxsee, singer Ashanti was seen in August 2017 while exploring Madrid. While there, she stood outside the Royal Palace of Madrid and looked at the beautiful architecture of La Rollerie Plaza de Benavente. Although these sights were breathtaking, the hotel where they stayed, Castilla Termal Monasterio de Valbuena, was also not slow.

Next: What 25 of our favorite celebrities do during their travels