Brad Pitt mocks Angelina Jolie's wedding at the SAG Awards and dances with his other ex, Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt demolished the house at the SAG Awards with a funny jibe to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie before hitting the dance floor with his other ex, Jennifer Aniston. The two were spotted locking their eyes and binding their hands in scenes that convinced Hollywood that there is still a lot of residual chemistry between the two.

The prospect of a reunion between the couple remains a catnip not only for their fans, but even for the most casual consumer of Hollywood gossip; they were once lovers of America, married for five years, before Pitt had an affair with Jolie on the set of their comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Jolie and Pitt are then ready for an iconic set of “Happy Family” photos in W magazine. Pitt was then married to Jolie for six years before a toxic breakup, in which Jolie accused him of being an addict; Pitt later admitted to rehabilitation programs himself.

In his acceptance award for his role in Once upon a time in HollywoodPitt, said, “It was a tough task, a guy who takes off his shirt, gets high and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a big stretch, big. “

Aniston was seen laughing and cheering while Brad was doing Jolie’s apparent search.

Pitt was also seen glued to a screen behind the scenes as Aniston won an award for her role in The Morning Show, seeming to say “Oh wow”, as Aniston hurried to the podium.

In recent years, Brad and Jen have come together again, breaking the Internet in 2019 when the actress invited her ex-husband to a lavish 50th birthday party, but on the way to the event, Aniston quickly denied any relationship, told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the tabloid rumors: “It’s hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about? “

However later that evening, the doe-eyed pair was spotted on the dance floor, and a post from them on the E! The News Instagram account has been appreciated by hundreds of thousands of fans and friends, including Aniston’s former co-star Courtney Cox.

.