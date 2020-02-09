Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and 18 other 2020 Oscar nominees on holiday around the world

Although the Academy Awards are not nearly as popular as ever, the stars nominated this year are bigger than ever. Actors such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie have become synonymous with popularity.

So it makes sense why we are so interested in their personal lives. Especially where they are on vacation. And these actors nominated by Oscar are all avid travelers. They have been to some of the most tropical, exotic and strange locations on the planet, so we had to write about it. On this list you see much more than just Hawaii and Mexico. Some of these stars are very adventurous. Without further ado, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and 18 other 2020 Oscar nominees are on holiday all over the world.

20 Margot Robbie freezes but seems happy as a clam in Lapland, Finland

Not long before the 2020 Academy Award nominations were released, Bombshell and Once Upon A Time flew in Hollywood star Margot Robbie with her husband, Tom Ackerly, to Lapland, Finland. It’s frigid there in January, but Margot seemed to like the cold silence before the Oscar season started.

19 Florence Pugh found a mysterious place in Mexico on vacation

Florence Pugh intrigues most of us. Here is this beautiful, extremely talented young woman who nowadays seems to shine in every film and it seems like she came from nowhere. After her performance in this year’s Little Women, as well as in Midsommer and Lady Macbeth, it is doubtful that we will see her disappear. Unless it goes to this unknown destination in Mexico.

18 Leonardo Dicaprio rushed his 21-year-old girlfriend away to Corsica, France

Leonardo Dicaprio has been nominated for his role in Hollywood’s Once Upon A Time, but we are only interested in his relationship with his much younger girlfriend, Camila Morrone. In August 2018, Leo took Camila to Corsica, France. While they were there, they explored the city, swam from their yacht and even snorkeled a bit.

17 Joaquin Phoenix took his girlfriend to Israel to appreciate the incredible history

Joaquin Phoenix wins this year for the prize for best actor thanks to his work in Joker. But before he received an award buzz, he and his girlfriend Rooney Mara made a trip to Israel. According to JPost, the actors flew over to the hospitable, progressive and historic country to explore the country’s many archaeological sites.

16 Brad Pitt was once with his family in Sydney, Australia

It has been forever since we have seen Brad Pitt with his family. According to Just Jared, he spent much of 2013 in Sydney, Australia with Angelina, Pax and the rest of the Jolie-Pitt clan. Unfortunately, we will probably no longer see this type of image. but hopefully Brad returns to the mainstream in other ways with the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood nomination.

15 Cynthia Erivo Hikes The Koko Head In Oahu, Hawaii

Cynthia Erivo is an actor nominated by Oscar for the film Harriet, in which she plays the titular role. Nowadays she had to travel for the press and to film new films. But in March 2019, she spent time in Oahu, Hawaii. While there, she walked the one at the bottom of Oahu, not far from Hanauma Bay.

14 Margot Robbie finds a mystical peace in Ayers Rock (AKA Uluru) in the interior of Australia

Margot Robbie often returns to her homeland of Australia, according to her social media. But she rarely ventures into the center of the country, also known as The Outback. The deserted but beautiful place is home to Ayers Rock, AKA Uluru, a magical place that the indigenous people find sacred.

13 Antonio Banderas definitely wins the hearts of women in Ischia, Italy

In July 2015 Antonio Banderas went on holiday in Ischia, Italy with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. According to Just Jared, the couple spent most of the time in an exotic town. But they also ventured into the city for a little exploring. It is likely that Nicole will accompany Antonio to the Oscars this year because he has been nominated for his work in Pain and Glory.

12 Saoirse Ronan found a naturally luxurious spa in New Zealand

Saoirse Ronan is no stranger to the Oscars. And she will be there this year thanks to her role in Little Women. So it makes sense that she needs to relax a bit. According to her social media, she has managed to find a natural way to do this in New Zealand; Rotorua is a geothermal park with hot springs and erupting water.

11 Charlize Theron was the ultimate mother at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas

Charlize Theron is another important actor who is not new to the Academy Awards. This year she will be at the ceremony for her work in Bombshell. In August 2018, Charlize set aside her Oscar in front of a mother’s hat to play with her children at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. According to Just Jared, Charlize tried to go unnoticed in oversized sunglasses …

10 Scarlett Johansson has a number of marriage stories, but they were not important during her trip to Hawaii

According to Popsugar, Scarlett Johansson showed off her curvy and flirty beach body during a vacation in Hawaii in 2015. This year, Scarlett has been nominated for her outstanding work in Netflix’s Marriage Story. If you haven’t seen it yet, make the time. It is a spectacular work of art and Scarlett deserves this nomination.

9 Leo had an Oscar-worthy reunion with Kate Winslet in St. Tropez, France

According to Just Jared, the Oscar-nominated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood had a reunion with his Titanic co-star in July 2017. Leo and Kate drove fans crazy when they were hanging around the beach in St. Tropez, France. The stars were present to attend the 4th annual Gala of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which helped raise money for climate control.

8 Renée Zellweger prepared for her big comeback in Hollywood in Hawaii

Just like Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger also seems to love Hawaii. The only difference between them is that Renée is likely to win the Academy Award for her work in Judy. Hollywood loves a comeback story, and Renée’s career is exactly that. According to Popsugar, the iconic actor was on vacation in Hawaii with her husband.

7 Laura Dern jumped from a super yacht off the coast of Capri, Italy

According to The Daily Mail, Academy Award-nominated Laura Dern hung around Capri, Italy, with Katie Holmes and a super yacht around June. Although she is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood these days, Laura made time for some rest and relaxation. A good thing too, because she has a lot of press to do after she has won the Oscar for her work in Marriage Story at this year’s Academy Awards.

6 It’s a nice day for Tom Hanks to explore Greece

Tom Hanks is a favorite of the price season. And this year he is being honored for his work in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, where he is Mr. Rogers played. But before that, he and his famous wife, Rita Wilson, were seen in Greece. According to Radar, the famous couple walked and swam around on many of the Greek islands.

5 Here’s Sir Anthony Hopkins swimming in Hawaii

Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the best actors of all time. And he happens to be the type you think he wouldn’t turn off his shirt and go swimming in a public place. But in 2008 he was seen in Hawaii with his wife Stella Arroyave who jumped into the crystal clear water. According to Just Jared, the legendary actor is nominated this year for his work in The Two Popes.

4 Al Pacino celebrated its 77th birthday on a beach in Mexico

In 2017, the legendary actor Al Pacino celebrated his 77th birthday on a beach in Mexico alongside his much, much, much younger wife Lucila Sola. According to The Sun, the Irish actor kept his shirt on while diving in the tropical waters. On the other hand, his wife wanted to show off her incredible body.

3 Brad Pitt and Angie once went to Thailand for a short romantic getaway … Oh, times have changed

Yes, the times have definitely changed. We will never see Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on a romantic vacation like this again. According to E Online, the famous couple were in Thailand in December 2015. Thailand is the birthplace of their son, Pax, so it makes sense that they would have a connection with it. While there, the couple sailed around the islands and kayaked in Ha Long Bay.

2 Before Leo was tied to Camila, he was a bachelor in St. Barts

In 2015, Leonardo was not tied to Camila Morrone (not that that’s a bad thing). Instead, he hung around with a host of beauties in St. Barts. According to Just Jared, Leo hung on the Caribbean island with a huge group of friends, most of whom were women dressed in bikinis. This is the life of an Oscar winner.

1 It is clear that Adam Driver is on the way to something great … Where? Who knows?

Adam Driver is a striking private man. And it seems like he has no vacation anywhere. This ex-navy is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, so he may not have the time. But because of his well-deserved Oscar-nominated work in Marriage Story, we cannot let him off this list. According to Just Jared, the actor flew from JFK to go somewhere … At least we hope.

