Brad Pitt made a wild joke about Prince Harry in his BAFTA speech

Awkward.

Brad Pitt is on fire this season with his price acceptance speeches. He was in custody of the Golden Globes by Jennifer Aniston when he joked about his dating life, and we kept laughing at the BAFTAs.

At night, Brad Pitt received the Best Male Supporting Act award for his performance in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.

However, because he could not hold the ceremony due to a “family duty,” Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time, read Brad’s acceptance speech on his behalf – and he did not hold back.

‘Hey, Great Britain, I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club, “he began, referring to the UK’s departure from the EU on Friday.

Ouch.

But it was the joke about Prince Harry – no less for Prince William and Kate Middleton – who was particularly sharp.

Referring to his newly acquired BAFTA, he wrote that he was going to “call the Harry prize” because he was “excited about returning to the United States,” a nod to Harry and Meghan’s recent resignation as senior members of the royal family. Yikes.

“His words, not mine!” Margot reminded the audience.

Oh, Brad. We know for sure that Kate and Wills have seen the funny side.