Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, “Parasite” win at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar, Laura Dern collected the best supporting role and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” has already made history at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Few categories were more certain in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Pitt has closed all the awards season. While Pitt (who won the best photo for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, as a producer was) received an audience with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said. “Isn’t that the truth?”

The South Korean class satire “Parasite”, which according to many people has the chance to upset the leader “1917” for the best photo, made the best original scenario. Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to win the prize, and “Parasite” became the first Korean film to win an Oscar. If ‘Parasite’ wins the last prize of the night, this would be the first non-English film to win the best photo.

“Regardless of the result, I think the door is open,” Bong said on the red carpet. “I think as long as we continue this effort, the door will just open wider and wider.”

Most of the early prizes went according to predictions, including Dern who won for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” Dern thanked her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. “

Just like last year, the annual Dolby Theater ceremony started without a host. Janelle Monae opened the show on a Mr. Rogers who performed ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’. Singing in the front row, Monae dropped her bowler hat onto the head of Tom Hanks, who was nominated for his performance as Fred Rogers. A medley continued with Billy Porter who participated, while Monae saved her song “Come Alive”.

“I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, came to deliver an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible relegation.” Martin noted that something was missing in the direction of the nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

This year no women have been nominated for the best director, a subject that frequently occurs in reactions from the stage and even in some of the attire’s clothing. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the victory for ‘Marriage Story’, the ‘American Factory’ won the streamer the best documentary. The film is the first release of the higher productions of Barack and Michelle Obama. No studio has spent more heavily on this prize season than Netflix, which is looking for its first best photo victory after just becoming shy with ‘Roma’ last year.

Pixar expanded its dominance of the best animated film category and won for “Toy Story 4.” It is the 10th Pixar film that wins the prize and the second “Toy Story” film to do this, after the previous 2010 episode.

It was also an early prize for the Walt Disney Co. who, despite last year, collected a record $ 13 billion in a global box office and the possession of the network on which the Oscars are broadcast, would play a minor role in the ceremony. Some of the best opportunities came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), which the company took control of after the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox of $ 71.3 billion last year .

‘Jojo Rabbit’ also won for the adapted scenario of Taika Waititi for his Nazi satire. The filmmaker from New Zealand became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

Prizes were also awarded to “Little Women” for Jacqueline Durran’s costume design and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” for Barbara Ling’s production design

ABC, which broadcasts the show live, hopes that a wide-ranging field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion cheeky “Joker” for one of the 11 most important prizes – will help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

Instead, this year’s Oscar favorites are largely films that are widely released in theaters. They also have predominantly male characters and come from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the failure of #OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-establish its membership. Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.