Loading...

Brad Pitt’s personal life is the box, according to the actor himself.

The star “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” joked with guest colleague Leonardo DiCaprio about an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast released on Monday that aimed to be a target for the tabloids.

When the 45-year-old DiCaprio said he didn’t have as many paparazzi as he did shortly after “Titanic,” the 56-year-old Pitt replied, “Now that I hear that, I’m a little upset with you.”

He added, “I’m just garbage magazine feed. I don’t know … probably because of my personal disaster.”

Pitt also mentioned media interest in his love life on Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe as the best supporting actor in a movie.

“I wanted to bring my mother with me, but I couldn’t because someone next to me said I was going to meet,” he quipped in his speech. “It would be just awkward.”

Pitt had a very public breakup with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The couple were officially divorced in April 2019 after a separation in 2016.

In September, the actor admitted that he had participated in Alcoholics Anonymous due to an alcohol problem that may have contributed to the marriage failure.

Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, also indicated a tense relationship with his father this month.

When asked if Pitt would visit him at Yonsei University in South Korea, Maddox said, “I don’t know what [or what] happens.”

In 2016, Maddox and Pitt reportedly had a dispute over an incident in a private plane.

A source near Pitt denied that the actor was physically affected, but previously said to page six: “Brad may have drunk and confessed that he yelled at his son, but he insists that he doesn’t hit him or tried to harm him. It was a confrontation that got out of control. “

Jolie, 44, and Pitt share five more children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and the eleven-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.