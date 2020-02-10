Brad Pitt jokes about Trump’s accusation in Oscar for accepting the best supporting role

Brad Pitt’s fantastic prize season has gotten even better: during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor accepted the first golden statue of the night for best supporting role. Pitt’s speeches have honored him this season and his Oscars address did not disappoint.

On stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Pitt made a very topical joke: “Thanks to the Academy for this honor,” he said. “They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week.”

“I think Quentin might make a movie about it,” Pitt added. “And ultimately the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt’s victory is all the more impressive in view of the talent against whom he competed on Sunday; the category was stacked with nominees, including Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes. Although this is Pitt’s second Oscar win, it is his first win specifically for acting. (In 2014 he received an Oscar when 12 Years a Slave, which he produced, won best photo.)

Pitt extended his political comments behind the scenes after accepting his prize. According to USA Today reporter Bill Keveney, Pitt told reporters: “I was really disappointed about this week … It’s a sad day and I don’t think we should let it slip.”

In addition to the political content, Pitt ensured that his co-star and best prize season buddy, Leonardo DiCaprio, was summoned. “Leo, I ride your jacket every day, man,” said Pitt. “The view is fantastic.”

