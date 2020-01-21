Brad Pitt jokes about dating during his 2020 SAG Awards Acceptation Speech

On Sunday, January 19, Brad Pitt received the male actor in a supporting role at the 2020 SAG Awards for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old actor stood on stage with a smile after a loud applause from many famous faces in the room – including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt began. ‘Thanks, my brothers, my sisters. This means so much – more than I can understand. I want you to know that I pay attention. I look at all of you and the work was fascinating. So thank you. I want to thank my fellow stars – Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet … Seriously, Quentin [Tarantino] has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A. “

He continued: “We all know that we do team sport and we elevate each other. And I had to work with some great people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota [Fanning], Tim [othy Olyphant]. Where are you? Mrs. [Julia] Butters. Margaret Qualley. Austin Butler. You have increased my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you. Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A man who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. “

Aniston, who later also won a SAG Award for her lead role in The Morning Show, laughed out loud at Pitt’s candid joke. They were married from 2000 to 2005.

“Listen, I love our community so much. I loved it. I met so many wonderful people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen, “concluded the actor. “We know moments of grace. We have had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We all laughed at our ridiculousness. We know funny, and we bring that to the screen. And I think that is a worthy undertaking. “

In the past, Pitt has received seven SAG Award nominations for his lead roles in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball, as well as his supporting roles in Babel, Inglorious Basterds, 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short. In 2010, the actor and his Inglorious Basterds costars won the Outstanding Performance of an Ensemble in a movie.