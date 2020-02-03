Brad Pitt joked about Prince Harry In Hilarious BAFTA’s Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt continues to win more and more prizes!

On Sunday, February 2, Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Prize for his role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood at the EE British Academy Film Awards, or the BAFTAs. Unfortunately the actor could not make it to the show, but he did write a hilarious speech for his fellow star Margot Robbie to give on his behalf, including a joke about Prince Harry.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight because of family obligations, so he asked me to read his reaction for him,” Margot said. “He starts by saying,” Hey, Great Britain. I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! I wish you the best for the divorce settlement, bla bla bla. “He then says:” Thanks to the Academy for this extreme honor. “He says he has always been a bit intimidated here, given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans who have come earlier, so this is especially useful.”

The actor’s speech continued: “He’s going to call this Harry, because he’s really excited to bring it back to the states with him.” Of course, the cameras then cut to Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, who looked both uncomfortable and amused while sitting in the audience.

Pitt refers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to resign as senior members of the royal family and announced that they will divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

The actress then stressed that Pitt’s speech was “his words, not mine,” before he walked off the stage.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JA3_QBfjG8 [/ embed]