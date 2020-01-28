Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited under renewed romance rumors. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Globe Photos

Subscribe to our celebrity newsletter!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made their dreams come true when a photographer held both hands in his hand after receiving the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Previously, there were rumors that Brad (who once dumped Jen for Angelina Jolie in Hollywood before dropping himself off from Jolie) and Jennifer had renewed their romance.

From wedding dreams to children to Angelina herself, here are the five most important rumors about Pitt and Aniston, from strange to cute to surreal.

Take part in these celebrity discussions in our forum!

Rumor 1: Jennifer Aniston renews Angelina Jolie feud

50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 44-year-old Angelina Jolie allegedly argued once against 56-year-old Brad Pitt, and this feud was “rekindled” according to Radar Online.

An alleged insider told the publication that Jennifer Angelina “mocked” about the “magical” connection Aniston has with her ex-husband Brad.

“She brags that Brad is so much happier now that he’s staying away from Angie’s miserable catches and how she – Jen – encouraged him to free himself at all,” the source claimed.

However, this is a direct contradiction to reports Brad has just apologized to Jennifer for (see rumor 4 below), and we call this rumor the “strangest”.

Rumor 2: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston orchestrated this moment behind the scenes of SAG

That supposedly spontaneous behind-the-scenes moment when Brad and Jennifer were held at their eagerly awaited reunion with the SAG Awards after everyone won an award? Not so quick when it comes to spontaneity, an insider said to New Idea.

“They wanted to send a clear message to the world: they love each other very much, this new connection they share is getting stronger and they want the world to know that their friendship is going nowhere,” the source said.

In addition, the insider described this moment of holding hands as a “planned” strategy documented by a “semi-organized photo opportunity” that went “like clockwork” after both Jennifer and Brad were undated at the SAG Awards.

Aniston even documented her solo arrival on her recently created Instagram account.

Who is said to have taken the lead? The source named “Jen’s Team” as the leader of the plan and described Brad as “happy to join in and let her be in charge”. Aniston’s team is said to have alerted the photographers “to be in position when Brad and Jen enter the room.” Space to greet each other. “

Rumor 3: Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt move in with Jennifer Aniston

Some rumors are stranger than others. Take Brad and one of his children, for example.

Women’s Day about Gossip and Gossip Cop claimed Pitts and Aniston’s friends saw vans driving outside their home, and these friends (who apparently valued a good gossip with a tabloid more than respecting privacy) insisted that Jennifer Pitt and brought his teenage boy Shiloh home.

Brad and Angelina have six children, three biological offspring (Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox) ​​and three adopted (Zahara, Pax and Maddox). But it’s Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, a gendered teen who has drawn a lot of attention and is now featured in one of the strangest rumors.

“Brad knew that they would get along well and made a conscious effort to spend time together,” the insider claimed. “She asked Brad if she could call Jen ‘Mama’ – that brought Brad to tears.”

And he wins the (unofficial) most surreal rumor prize at which Gossip Cop does a reality check and reports that none of it is true.

Rumor 4: Brad Pitt apologizes (finally) to Jennifer Aniston

In direct contradiction to rumors one and three, Pitt is only now apologizing to Aniston for “many things,” another unnamed insider told ET.

This source is based on the fact that Brad and Jennifer have not been photographed together in public in more than 10 years. And this dramatic backstage reunion at the SAG Awards, which Vogue recognized as the “sweetest”, took place in part because, according to insiders, Pitt has finally remedied the problem with Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had the sweetest reunion at the #SAGAwards: https://t.co/NcB9RY3n3a pic.twitter.com/BR9BG9kqbx

– Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 20, 2020

“Brad is now completely sober and is in a different place than when they were together,” said the source.

The insider described Pitt as “really an introspective guy who worked hard on himself” and added that the actor “apologized to her for many things he thought were problems in their relationship. He really takes responsibility for his mistakes, and that changed their relationship today. “

Put this rumor in the “sweetest” (and most believable) category.

Rumor 5: Jennifer Aniston either wants Brad Pitt to be happy, but he’s not with him, or the duo has secret dates

And here’s a report that covers every rumor about the sun.

Jennifer Aniston, according to the publication, either:

enjoys secret dates with Brad Pitt, or

wants him to be happy but not go out with him.

The publication cited a matchmaker who insists that the SAG backstage reunion shows his “emotional reckoning” and described Jennifer as a wish that Brad be happy but has no date with him.

The same publication cited insiders who claimed that Aniston and Pitt “revived their romance” after supposedly secret data.

“She forgave him for everything,” summarized one insider.