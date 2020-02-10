Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston have another run-in after the Oscars

Hollywood gossip on high alert for the sightings of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston after last month’s stimulating meeting at the SAG Awards got another chance to catch a glimpse together after the Academy Awards ceremony.

Spies told Page Six that the recently crowned Oscar winner Pitt and ex Aniston both performed on Sunday night at the famous annual bash of music Bigwig Guy Oseary.

But we were told there was no sizzle this time. Spies say that while Aniston congratulated Pitt on his victory, they didn’t hang around for long.

Madonna, who usually hosts the exclusive bash, missed it this year because she is on tour in Europe. But her absence did not remove any glitter from the guest list.

Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by her fiancée Alex Rodriguez, hit the dance floor, according to spectators, and flaunted the movements she put on the set of her hit strip club movie “Hustlers.”

We also know that Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are popping up.

Meanwhile, Laura Dern celebrated her victory as the best supporting actor, as well as her 53rd birthday. The crowd brought her a serenade with ‘Happy Birthday’.

And although Adam Sandler started digging at the Academy earlier this week because he was kidding him, he joked at the Independent Spirit Awards that the Oscar nominees are ‘feather-head d **** ebags’, but nevertheless celebrated he on the big night. The “Uncut Gems” star appeared at the party alongside Oscar winners Taika Waititi, Renée Zellweger (whose ex, Bradley Cooper, was also present) and Elton John.

Nominated Florence Pugh appeared with her friend Zach Braff after being spied on the Vanity Fair party earlier that evening, while other guests were Kim Kardashian West, hubby Kanye West and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Adam Driver was also nominated, along with Oscars performer Billie Eilish, Chris Rock, The Weeknd and Dakota Johnson. Other guests included nominees Antonio Banderas, Harvey Keitel, Courteney Cox, Jon Hamm, Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann and their actress daughter Maude Apatow.

Kate Hudson and Jeremy Renner, Kristen Wiig and Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis also showed up, as did Timothée Chalamet, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Colman, Hailey Bieber, Lana del Rey, Mark Ruffalo and Miles Teller. Miguel, Noel Gallagher, Nicole Richie, Olivia Munn and Oscar Isaac, Pedro Almodóvar and former employee Penelope Cruz also scored an invitation, while Rami Malek brought his girlfriend Lucy Boyton.

Adele, Salma Hayek, Sean Combs and Tiffany Haddish went to party, as did Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig.

.