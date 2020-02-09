Brad Pitt insists that he personally wrote all his speeches for the awards show

Brad Pitt maintains that he has personally written all his speeches for prizes, but has admitted that some “very funny friends” have helped him with “some laughter.”

The actor, who received a full award ceremony of the season, including the best supporting actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, was struck by speculation that he had had professional speechwriters with his unusually candid and funny speeches.

But Pitt said backstage at the Oscars after he won his prize for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood:” Historically, I’ve always been very careful with speeches, they make me nervous.

“So this – this round, I thought we’re going to do this – like, put some real work in it and try to make it easy for us, and this is the result.

“No, I certainly write them. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends who helped me with some laughter, but no, it’s, you know, it has to come from the heart. “

He continued his embarrassment on a competition stage: “For me it was about getting cozy, you know, for a multitude of people. I know that sounds antithetic in view of the profession I have chosen, but it is not necessarily my thing. So that’s probably what I’ll remember. “

But from his political reference in his Oscar acceptance speech on stage – where he made an excavation about John Bolton who was not brought before the Senate and said that Quentin Tarantino (who likes a different historical end) should have a film about the accusation Pitt, 56, said, I was really disappointed with this week. And I think that when gamesmanship does the right thing, it’s a sad day and I don’t think we should let it slip. And I mean that very seriously. “

After thanking his children with Angelina Jolie on stage at the Oscars, Pitt said he would not force them to act, but would rather let them find their way.

He said: “We can have that conversation if – as soon as they are 18. And then I – listen, I want them to follow their bliss. You know, follow their passions, whatever – whatever they are most interested in. And then it’s – then I think it’s about, you know, leading if you can. But they can fit everything and discover where their passion lies. So sure, why not? “

And in a nod to his previous funny speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he said, “I have to add this to my Tinder profile” (Pitt isn’t actually on Tinder, it turns out), Pitt was asked: “What’s going on say your Tinder profile now? “He laughed and said,” You just have to look it up. “

In the past month, Pitt has held a series of hilarious self-removing acceptance speeches while winning Golden Globe, SAG, and various Critics Circle awards for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the Tarantino film.

The move has fueled heated Hollywood speculation about Pitt’s secret speechwriter – with names driven from “Anchorman” director Adam McKay to Pitt’s close friend George Clooney, both not Pitt’s comic pen pal, sources close to the actor told page Six.

“I need to add this to my Tinder profile,” he told the Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting a trophy for his role in “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he continued, splitting the crowd. “A man who gets high, takes off his shirt and can’t get along well with his wife. It’s a long way.”

He was unable to attend the BAFTA Awards in London, but wrote a speech read by Margot Robbie who said – for Prince William and Kate Middleton – “I’m going to call this (award) Harry, because Brad is really excited about it bring back to the States with him. “

And at the Golden Globes, Pitt joked: “I wanted to take my mother, but I couldn’t, because everyone I’m standing next to says they are dating. And that would just be uncomfortable.”

