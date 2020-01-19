Brad Pitt continues to joke about his love life at the SAG Awards 2020

Brad Pitt makes his dating life the point of the 2020 award season.

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” said Pitt, 56, when he received his Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role on Sunday.

The actor, who broke up with Angelina Jolie in 2016, joked about his love life in various interviews.

In an interview with Marc Maron earlier this month, the star “Once upon a time in … Hollywood” quipped: “I’m just a trash-mag feed. I don’t know … probably because of my personal disaster.”

During his acceptance speech to the Golden Globe, Pitt said to the audience: “I wanted to bring my mother with me, but I couldn’t because someone I was standing next to said that I was going to meet. It would be a bit of a hassle.”

Not only did he make fun of himself, he also took a moment to show Quentin Tarantino’s preference for including women’s feet in his films.

“I want to thank my co-stars Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning,” he joked, adding, “Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

“Gotcha,” he said with a laugh and pointed to the director of “Once upon a time in … Hollywood”.