Brad Pitt closed the BAFTAS to reunite with alienated son Maddox

Brad Pitt closed the BAFTAS to reunite with his estranged son, it was announced on Tuesday.

Pitt, 56, was scheduled to attend the British award show, which was broadcast on Sunday evening, but canceled at the last minute, citing a “family duty.” Co-star Margot Robbie accepted his prize for best supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

The Sun reported that Brad stopped spending time with his son, Maddox.

“Maddox gave Brad a chance to talk and he dropped everything,” a source told The Sun.

The father and son had a fight in 2016 after an incident aboard a private plane in LA, where Pitt was allegedly wasted, shouted and allegedly hit his eldest son, causing then wife Angelina Jolie to call the FBI. She divorced him days later.

The FBI investigated the allegations and released Pitt from misconduct.

“Maddox has been in college, so when Brad found out he would be around and they could have a conversation, he canceled the British trip,” one source told the sun.

Maddox, 18, a first-year biochemistry student at Yonsei University in South Korea, was asked by local reporters if his A-list father was planning to visit him.

“I don’t know what happens,” he said in the fall of 2019.

He also told reporters “Well, no matter what happens, happens,” on the subject he re-emerged with Pitt.

When Jolie put Maddox in college in August 2019, Pitt was absent.

Jolie, 44 and Pitt also share five other children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

